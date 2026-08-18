Unexpected Naag Panchami guest at Mannat! 8-foot Dhaman snake rescued from SRK’s home

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, had an unexpected visitor on Monday, which also marked Naag Panchami — a day considered significant in the Hindu calendar for worshipping Nagas, snakes and serpents.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call around 8 pm after two snakes were spotted in the lawn area of Mannat in Bandra West.

Dubey informed Forest Department Round Officer Deepak Dada Gaikwad and the Mumbai Range Office about the incident, prompting a swift rescue operation.

8-foot Dhaman snake rescued from Mannat A non-venomous Dhaman, or Indian rat snake, was found hiding beneath a staircase in the courtyard of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow. The snake was reportedly coiled up and appeared frightened when rescuers arrived at the spot.

The approximately 8-foot-long snake was safely removed from the premises and later released into its natural habitat in accordance with Forest Department guidelines.

After the rescue, Dubey explained to those present that the snake was a non-venomous Dhaman and assured them that there was no reason to panic.

A second snake was also spotted at the bungalow. However, it fled the premises after noticing people moving around the area.

Snake rescued from Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment earlier this year This is not the first time a snake has been found at a Bollywood star’s residence in Mumbai. Earlier this year, a snake was rescued from Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, where the actor lives with his family.

A snake wrangler was called to the apartment after the reptile was spotted below the building. Videos from the incident showed the rescuer carefully approaching the snake and catching it with his hands.

The wrangler grabbed the snake by its tail, wrapped it around his hand and eventually placed it in a bag, which was then handed over to the authorities.

The snake was believed to be non-venomous based on the manner in which it was handled during the rescue. Officials also arrived at the apartment to assist with the operation.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his upcoming action thriller King, one of his most anticipated projects. The film is particularly significant for fans as it will mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. Suhana previously made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered on Netflix.

King is reportedly inspired by the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional. Shah Rukh is said to play a seasoned hitman who takes on the responsibility of protecting a young girl.