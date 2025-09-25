Snake swims through flooded Kolkata house with fish in mouth: ‘Bro proved that he is Bengali’

Videos of flooded streets in Kolkata have gone viral on social media, but one clip in particular has caught the public’s attention. The video shows a snake swimming through a flooded area with a fish in its mouth.

“Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo,” wrote Instagram user Atreyee Mitra while sharing the footage. Taken from inside a house, the clip begins with the caption, “Just Kolkata things.”

The unusual scene has sparked a wave of witty reactions online. One user joked, “Bro proved that he is Bengali.” Another tweeted, “Kolkata may saap also wants to eat mach bhaat (In Kolkata, snakes also want to eat rice and fish).” A third commented, “Bhai aaj full party karega (He will be partying today),” while a fourth simply wrote, “Kolkata moment.”

How Bad Was the Flooding? Kolkata has been hit by severe flooding following a heavy downpour, with several videos showing the extent of the waterlogging. One clip captured a Rolls-Royce Ghost abandoned in the middle of a waterlogged street, while others showed employees wading through flooded roads to reach their workplaces.

Residential areas and businesses across the city have been severely affected. The flooding comes just days before Durga Puja, the region’s biggest annual festival, and has already claimed several lives.

CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Ex-Gratia For Kin of Deceased West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the water levels in Kolkata have receded significantly following floods in the city. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for each of the kin of the deceased who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst.

She added that the state government will also ensure employment is provided to the next of kin.