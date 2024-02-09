Snapchat down for several users in India, here's how netizens react

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India, reported Hindustan Times on 9 February. According to DownDetector, the website that tracks website outages, Snapchat was not working for nearly 4,000 users in India.

Following the Snapchat outage triggered, people started sharing memes on social platforms including X. A user posted, "So Basically snapchat is Down. I thought my internet was not working".

Another user named @SankiPagalAwara posted," Everyone flocking to twitter when they see that Snapchat is down."

An X user with @snskritinaruka handle, posted," People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown".

"Snapchat users coming to Twitter to confirm what is wrong," a user posted.

A user named Meghanath Naidu, while sharing a meme, wrote, “Snap users coming to twitter for confirmation😅"