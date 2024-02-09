Snapchat down for several users in India, here's how netizens react
Following the Snapchat outage triggered, people started sharing memes on social platforms including X.
Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India, reported Hindustan Times on 9 February. According to DownDetector, the website that tracks website outages, Snapchat was not working for nearly 4,000 users in India.
Another user named @SankiPagalAwara posted," Everyone flocking to twitter when they see that Snapchat is down."
An X user with @snskritinaruka handle, posted," People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown".
"Snapchat users coming to Twitter to confirm what is wrong," a user posted.
A user named Meghanath Naidu, while sharing a meme, wrote, “Snap users coming to twitter for confirmation😅"
Another posted a meme, saying, “Snapchat users trying to fit in Ktwitter community after #snapchatdown" and shared how *ktwitter would react.
"Me overthinking on why he's not replying to me meanwhile Snapchat is down," a user wrote on X.
Aryan wrote, “People realising snapchat is down and calming down that their accounts are safe 😂"