Snapchat down for several users in India, here's how netizens react

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India, reported Hindustan Times on 9 February. According to DownDetector, the website that tracks website outages, Snapchat was not working for nearly 4,000 users in India.

Following the Snapchat outage triggered, people started sharing memes on social platforms including X.

A user posted, "So Basically snapchat is Down. I thought my internet was not working".

Another user named @SankiPagalAwara posted," Everyone flocking to twitter when they see that Snapchat is down."

An X user with @snskritinaruka handle, posted," People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown".

"Snapchat users coming to Twitter to confirm what is wrong," a user posted.

A user named Meghanath Naidu, while sharing a meme, wrote, “Snap users coming to twitter for confirmation😅"

Another X user shared a meme and wrote, “Sanskriti People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown"

Another posted a meme, saying, "Snapchat users trying to fit in Ktwitter community after #snapchatdown" and shared how *ktwitter would react.

"Me overthinking on why he's not replying to me meanwhile Snapchat is down," a user wrote on X.

Aryan wrote, “People realising snapchat is down and calming down that their accounts are safe 😂"

A user named @Vaibhav87772734 wrote, "#Snapchat My streak is about to end😭 @Snapchat @snapchatsupport", adding "I'll not pay for the snap restore.. Cheap tricks won't work here."

To which @snapchatsupport replied, "Hey! Let's see how we can help. Send us a DM with some details on what's happening and we'll take it from there! To send us a DM follow these steps: 1. Go to the Snapchat Support Twitter page 2. Click the little envelope button next to the "Follow" button".

Meanwhile, there is no update from Snapchat on the nationwide outage.

