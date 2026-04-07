Chloe Fineman faces backlash after recounting teenage camp incident: ‘Yanked his pants down…’

Chloe Fineman, best known for her work on Saturday Night Live, has come under criticism after sharing a personal story about being fired from a camp counsellor job at the age of 16.

Chloe Fineman under fire after revealing camp incident from her teens The actor and comedienne spoke about the incident during a group interview with her co-stars for Vanity Fair, published on March 31.

The interview featured Fineman alongside cast members Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline and James Austin Johnson. During a game segment, Fineman asked her colleagues to guess a job she had once been fired from and later rehired for. After several incorrect guesses, she revealed, “I was fired as a camp counselor.”

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The moment took a turn when Day jokingly asked if it was for “hitting on the campers,” prompting Fineman to clarify, “No, I pantsed a boy.” Her co-stars appeared visibly surprised by the admission.

Explaining the situation further, Fineman said, “Because he would lift my shirt all the time. It was a different time. He’d be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt like a d---. And then I was like, ‘I’m gonna get back at you.’”

She continued to describe the incident, saying, “So we were on a hike, and I was like, ‘Hey [name], go look over there, it’s a hawk.’ And then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired.”

Internet reacts to the Fineman's admission Clips of the interview quickly circulated online, drawing strong reactions across social media platforms. Many users criticised Fineman for sharing the story publicly, arguing that the incident, even if presented as retaliation, was inappropriate.

One user wrote, “I would simply never show my face in public again,” while another commented, “my jaw when she said how old he was… what the f--k (sic).” Some called for professional consequences, with a post reading, “Lorne Michaels better have a backbone and fire Chloe Fineman on snl.”

Other reactions focused on the broader implications of the story. “That boy and his parents are old enough to view that video and be upset about her describing his body like that. This shouldn't have been shared at all, even in a non-sexual way (sic),” one user wrote.

Another post highlighted the visible reactions of her co-stars during the interview, stating, “ashley and sarah expressive about their disgust, mikey outwardly ashamed, and jaj and jane straight up judging in silence… oh chloe fineman you are soooo done (sic).”