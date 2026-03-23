SNL UK sketch mocking Keir Starmer shared by Trump amid UK-US tensions | Watch

A satirical television sketch portraying Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as anxious and indecisive in dealings with US President Donald Trump has added fresh strain to an already difficult relationship between the two leaders.

The clip, taken from the debut episode of Saturday Night Live UK and aired on Sky One, was shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform on Sunday without comment.

In the sketch, actor George Fouracres plays Sir Keir, who is shown nervously attempting to avoid a phone call from Trump. “Oh golly – what if Donald shouts at me? What do I say, Lammy?” he asks, turning to his deputy, David Lammy, played by Hammed Animashaun.

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Mockery of leadership style The fictionalised prime minister is depicted as conflict-averse and overly eager to please the US president. After briefly answering the phone and hearing a voice mimicking Trump, he hangs up abruptly.

“Oh sod that scary, scary, wonderful President,” he says. “Why is he so bloody difficult to talk to?”

The sketch continues to poke fun at Sir Keir’s perceived reluctance to take decisive action, particularly in relation to the escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I just hate conflict so much,” the character says.

Lammy responds with a joke that drew laughter from the studio audience: “Are you referring to the war, or just this phone call?”

References to global tensions The skit makes direct reference to ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the conflict involving Iran and disruptions to oil shipping routes. In one exchange, Lammy advises: “Just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Sir Keir’s character replies: “I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do – I can change him.”

Political context behind the comedy The comedic portrayal comes amid real-world friction between the UK and US leaders. Trump has recently criticised the UK and other NATO allies, branding them “cowards” over what he sees as insufficient action in securing key global shipping routes.