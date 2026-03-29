SNL UK takes a sharp dig at former Prince Andrew over his links to Jeffrey Epstein in bold cold open | Watch

The newly launched British edition of Saturday Night Live has stirred debate after a sharply written cold open took aim at former Prince Andrew, using satire to revisit one of the most controversial royal scandals in recent memory.

SNL UK sparks debate with former Prince Andrew satire in bold cold open The sketch, styled as a fictional MI5 briefing, imagines a covert plan to improve the public image of King Charles by deliberately damaging the reputation of those around him.

It opens with a line that sets the tone for the sequence: “Since the death of Diana, the public have turned on Prince Charles. But still, one day he will be king,” a MI5 agent played by Celeste Dring says. “We need to make him look good. There’s no easy way to say this, Your Highness. We have deduced that the he only way to increase the likability of our future king is to decrease the likability of everyone around him.”

In the sketch, Andrew—played by Jack Shep—agrees to the plan with apparent loyalty. “I see,” Shep as Andrew says. “Well, I love my brother, I love my country and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.” What follows is an increasingly absurd escalation, as another agent presents a supposed “29-year plan” detailing actions designed to erode his public standing.

The most striking moment comes when Andrew reacts with disbelief: “And you actually want me to do all of this stuff? Even the part about befriending a notorious pedophile? Before and after he’s convicted? And there’s absolutely no other way to help my brother look good?” The line directly references his widely reported association with Jeffrey Epstein, an issue that has remained central to public criticism.

The sketch continues to layer satire with real-world references, including the now infamous “Pizza Express, Woking” alibi. “Your Highness, if you’re ever in too deep, just say the code word and we’ll step in to save you,” Dring’s character says. When asked for the code word, the reply is immediate: “Pizza Express, Woking.”

Watch the skit here:

The segment concludes with a theatrical flourish as Andrew declares: “Gentlemen, thank you, and say goodbye to the man you love… I’ll see you in 2026, when I can finally hold my head up high and say… Live from London, it’s Saturday night!”

The sketch forms part of the early episodes of SNL UK, which premiered in March 2026 and marks the first British adaptation of the long-running American format. The programme has quickly gained attention for its willingness to tackle sensitive political and cultural topics, blending traditional British satire with the faster-paced American sketch style.

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Critics note that the show has not shied away from controversy, particularly in its treatment of royal figures. Earlier segments also referenced Andrew’s legal troubles and long-standing public scrutiny linked to the Epstein scandal.