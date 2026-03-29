SNL UK takes a sharp dig at former Prince Andrew over his links to Jeffrey Epstein in bold cold open | Watch

The newly launched British edition of Saturday Night Live has stirred debate after a sharply written cold open took aim at former Prince Andrew, using satire to revisit one of the most controversial royal scandals in recent memory.

SNL UK sparks debate with former Prince Andrew satire in bold cold open The sketch, styled as a fictional MI5 briefing, imagines a covert plan to improve the public image of King Charles by deliberately damaging the reputation of those around him.

It opens with a line that sets the tone for the sequence: “Since the death of Diana, the public have turned on Prince Charles. But still, one day he will be king,” a MI5 agent played by Celeste Dring says. “We need to make him look good. There’s no easy way to say this, Your Highness. We have deduced that the he only way to increase the likability of our future king is to decrease the likability of everyone around him.”

Advertisement

In the sketch, Andrew—played by Jack Shep—agrees to the plan with apparent loyalty. “I see,” Shep as Andrew says. “Well, I love my brother, I love my country and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.” What follows is an increasingly absurd escalation, as another agent presents a supposed “29-year plan” detailing actions designed to erode his public standing.

The most striking moment comes when Andrew reacts with disbelief: “And you actually want me to do all of this stuff? Even the part about befriending a notorious pedophile? Before and after he’s convicted? And there’s absolutely no other way to help my brother look good?” The line directly references his widely reported association with Jeffrey Epstein, an issue that has remained central to public criticism.

Advertisement

The sketch continues to layer satire with real-world references, including the now infamous “Pizza Express, Woking” alibi. “Your Highness, if you’re ever in too deep, just say the code word and we’ll step in to save you,” Dring’s character says. When asked for the code word, the reply is immediate: “Pizza Express, Woking.”

Watch the skit here:

The segment concludes with a theatrical flourish as Andrew declares: “Gentlemen, thank you, and say goodbye to the man you love… I’ll see you in 2026, when I can finally hold my head up high and say… Live from London, it’s Saturday night!”

Advertisement

The sketch forms part of the early episodes of SNL UK, which premiered in March 2026 and marks the first British adaptation of the long-running American format. The programme has quickly gained attention for its willingness to tackle sensitive political and cultural topics, blending traditional British satire with the faster-paced American sketch style.

Also Read | UK police arrest Former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson in Jeffrey Epstein case

Critics note that the show has not shied away from controversy, particularly in its treatment of royal figures. Earlier segments also referenced Andrew’s legal troubles and long-standing public scrutiny linked to the Epstein scandal.

While reactions have been mixed, the cold open signals a clear editorial direction. By targeting one of the most contentious figures in recent royal history, SNL UK positions itself as a bold entrant in British television satire—one willing to challenge both institutions and public sensitivities in pursuit of sharp comedy.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.