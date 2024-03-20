In 2016, Hindi cinema’s brightest stars lit up a reception in Mumbai to honour Prince William and Kate Middleton during their first trip to India. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and many more celebrities showcased the charm that night. Bollywood who’s who like Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the guests attending the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his eloquence, commented on the Royal couple's grace and beauty.

"It was very nice. They are so elegant and beautiful. It was really nice to see them," SRK told PTI.

Madhuri posted a picture from the event on social media and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting their highnesses, William and Kate. Very gracious and down to earth."

William revealed during his speech that Kate wanted to visit India ever since they had gotten married.

“It has been a wonderful and colourful evening. It has been a real treat to be welcomed to India in this way. When Catherine and I got married, India was the first place in her list which she told me she wanted to visit. Two children and five years later we finally made it and we are quite honoured to be here," he said.

Conspiracy theories around Kate Middleton

Conspiracy theories around Kate Middleton’s health have been doing rounds on social since her abdominal surgery in January. The Princess of Wales has been away from the public eye. She is not expected to make any public appearances until Easter 2024.

Meanwhile, silence from the Royal Family, digitally manipulated photographs and online whispers have fanned rumours. While many are wondering what happened to the princess, some assume “sinister" possibilities.

