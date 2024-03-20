‘So elegant and beautiful’: When Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton, Prince William
Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit attended a reception for Prince William and Kate Middleton in Mumbai in 2016.
In 2016, Hindi cinema’s brightest stars lit up a reception in Mumbai to honour Prince William and Kate Middleton during their first trip to India. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and many more celebrities showcased the charm that night. Bollywood who’s who like Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the guests attending the event.