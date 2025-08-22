'So much respect’: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty supports Dhanashree Verma post interview on divorce

Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who finalised her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal earlier this year, is once again in the spotlight after speaking candidly about the separation on a podcast with Humans Of Bombay. Now, she has found support from Devisha Shetty, the wife of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

Dhanashree and Devisha, often spotted together during Indian team matches, have shared a close bond off the field. Showing her solidarity, Devisha shared a screenshot of Dhanashree’s podcast on Instagram, writing: “So much respect and love for you.”

The post quickly went viral on Reddit, sparking conversations about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra’s marriage. While some social media users sided with Dhanashree, others criticised Yuzvendra’s behaviour after the divorce. One comment read: “Good that SKY’s wife is standing up for her, clearly she knows more than we do.” Another added: “After divorce, Yuzi was being immature… but Dhanashree handled it well.”

Dhanashree speaks on divorce and Yuzvendra’s t-shirt In the podcast, Dhanashree opened up about the emotional toll of her separation. She recalled being caught off guard by Yuzvendra’s choice of outfit on the day of their court hearing-- a T-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.”

“I was still crying inside when he walked out. Later I saw pictures of the T-shirt online. It wasn’t a small event in life, and people were going to blame me anyway. That moment I told myself— it’s over, it’s done. Why should I cry anymore?” she shared.

Calling the act “immature,” she explained that she chose dignity over public mudslinging: “I won’t disrupt my family values or his. Respect has to remain intact.”

Addressing the narratives around her silence, Dhanashree added: “Just because I don’t speak doesn’t mean people can take advantage of that. It’s my personal life. Please move on.”