'So proud of Nag Ashwin...': Anand Mahindra shares how his firm helped Kalki team with 'Bujji'
Anand Mahindra shared that his team and Coimbatore-based Jayam Motors designed and manufactured the robot car – Bujji, which runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel.
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group on Thursday shared that Mahindra Research Valley's Chennai team helped ‘Kalki’ team to fulfil their “vision for a futuristic vehicle" – Bujji. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’s forthcoming science fiction film.