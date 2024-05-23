Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group on Thursday shared that Mahindra Research Valley's Chennai team helped ‘Kalki’ team to fulfil their “vision for a futuristic vehicle" – Bujji. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’s forthcoming science fiction film.

Bujji, the high-tech robot car from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, was unveiled in Hyderabad at an event held at Ramoji Film City.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra shared that his team and Coimbatore-based Jayam Motors designed and manufactured the robot car, which runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel.

Mahindra also lauded Kalki director and said the nation is proud of him and “his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big".

His post read: “Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X … We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big.."

"Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture and performance. In fact, the vehicle runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel! And Jayem Automotives put it all together… Let the games begin…" it added.

Ashwin replied to Mahindra's tweet saying, “Thank you sir... for helping us dream the impossible...and for giving our #bujji it's wings (tyres..)"

At the event in Hyderabad, the director said Kalki 2898 AD has been a tough film.

“I do not have an engineering background. I Tweeted to Anand Mahindra for help and mobilised a team. They then helped us get in touch with Jayam Motors in Coimbatore, a company that builds race cars," he said.

Ashwin added that a lot of research goes into designing and building a car with special features. "Bujji is massive. We built it step by step for Bhairava."

In a minute-long teaser ‘BhairavaXBujji’ was released at the event, featuring Bujji and Prabhas as film's lead ‘Bhairava’.

In Kalki, Bujji is crucial to the storyline as Bhairava’s loyal partner. The robot car is portrayed as a humorous genius who helps Bhairava achieve his mission.

Other than Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

