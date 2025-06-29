Social media celebrates as Amitabh Bachchan’s cybercrime caller tune gets discontinued, ‘Insaaniyat abhi baaki hai’

The cybercrime caller tune by Amitabh Bachchan was removed on June 26 as the Centre’s campaign has ended, according to NDTV. The message played before every call to warn about online fraud. NDTV sources confirmed the caller tune wouldn’t play anymore.

Earlier, many people complained that it delayed emergency calls. Bachchan was trolled over it.

Many criticised the 15-second cybercrime message before every call, especially during emergencies. People said it delayed urgent calls and was mostly ignored as they removed the phone from their ears.

Amitabh Bachchan’s message felt out of place for many in crisis. Critics say awareness can be spread in better, non-intrusive ways. Most are relieved it’s finally removed.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the removal of the cyber fraud caller tune.

“Thank god they've removed it. It was so irritating that you can't even skip it,” wrote one user.

“Me and my friend legit had a convo like - ‘What if there’s an emergency and someone’s dying to call… but Amitabh Bachchan won’t let them?!’ That caller tune was unskippable, unstoppable, and somehow more persistent than spam calls,” wrote another.

One user shared a personal story, “I had an accident last week. Someone was taking me to the hospital, and I was trying to call my mom. I was so annoyed by the caller tune at that time that I wanted to throw my phone.”

“2025 mein kuch to achcha hua, insaaniyat abhi baaki hai matlab,” quipped another.

“Such a relief. Hopefully, no new voice messages will be started in place of this one,” commented one user.

Not everyone is happy At the same time, there are some users who believe the cybercrime caller tune was necessary.

“Removing the caller tune completely is not a good idea, actually it should be there but the frequency should be decreased like 3 times a day,” wrote one user.