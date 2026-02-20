Social media continues to roast Galgotias University after controversy at AI Impact Summit 2026, 'Robo dog gave up'

Galgotias University's faux pas at the recent AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi attracted significant attention online. Internet users did not shy away from making mocking the institution after the ‘robodog’ scandal which created episode of national awkwardness. Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes

This Noida-based University landed in controversy after it claimed that the robotic dog displayed was an in-house innovation named Orion, developed in-house by its Centre of Excellence. However, social media was quick to recognise it as a commercially available Chinese Unitree model.

Mocking the incident, a user shared a meme with the caption, "Movie Name: The Life of Galgotias. Produced and Directed by: Galgotia University."

Another comment read, "Finally Robo dog gave up. I genuinely don’t understand. What is a remote controlled robo dog doing at an AI Summit? How exactly does a pre-programmed robot represent cutting edge AI? If a device simply moves, responds, or vibrates on its own does that automatically make it “AI”?"

Many users trolled various departments of the University with a funny collection of memes.

Once the news spread over social media and made it to the evil eye of unforgiving internet, it sparked online scrutiny. Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur in defence said that the RoboDog was never introduced as a university invention over backlash for Professor Neha Singh's statement.

To rectify the blunder, Neha Singh issued a clarification saying, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly."

She added, "I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood."

The Ministry of Electronics and IT reportedly asked the university to vacate its stall at Bharat Mandapam after criticism grew online. Following the considerable damage, the University attempted to fix the situation and issued a clarification. It apologised for the "confusion" and blamed its ‘ill-informed’ representative for the faux pas.