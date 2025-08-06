Social Media erupts as Delhi MLAs get free Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPads and tablets: ‘Nice usage of our tax money’

All 70 Delhi MLAs, including opposition members, got Apple iPhone 16 Pro phones for official use. They also received new iPads and tablets. It’s part of going paperless, The Indian Express reported.

This change supports the launch of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), which helps run the Assembly digitally. For the first time, all lawmakers used their new devices during the session, the publication added.

Thanks to a new rooftop plant, the Delhi Assembly is also now fully powered by solar energy. Thus, Delhi has become the first in India to run a fully solar-powered and fully digital Assembly.

NeVA, part of the Centre’s “One Nation, One Application” plan, began with this Monsoon Session.

MLAs were trained in July to use the system. Features include smart mics, voting panels and RFID/NFC entry. Multi-language options, instant access to documents on iPads and HD cameras are also included.

Social media erupts Social media erupted, and users reacted to the news update. Many called it a wastage of taxpayers’ money. Some also wondered what happened to the ‘Make in India’ movement.

“Heading should be: "Delhi Taxpayers Forced to Gift all MLAs iPhone 16s and iPads". They also get Rs. 10000 per month as phone allowance!” one user wrote.

“BTW, didn't Modi recently say we Indians should buy Swadeshi? US brand ka phone hi lena tha?” the user added.

Another user posted, “We raise import tariffs to promote Make in India. Then hand out imported iPhones to MLAs. Brilliant vision — for the US trade surplus.”

“Nice usage of our tax money. People pay 24 month EMIs on iPhone, babus get them free,” sarcasm poured in.

“No issue but wo monthly inki salary me se cut hona chahiye (but, it should be deducted from their salaries),” commented another.

“If all 70 MLAs in Delhi receive a free iPhone 16 Pro, and considering the approximate retail price of an iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) in India is ₹1,19,900, the estimated total cost would be: 70 MLAs × ₹1,19,900 = ₹83,93,000 Only,” calculated another user.

One user reacted, “This is an absolute wastage of taxpayers' money!”

“More than 80% of Indians can’t afford an iPhone, and yet politicians are out here donating them. What a shame,” commented another.

“More influencer are on the way,” quipped another.