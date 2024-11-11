Social media gets flooded with 11:11 posts today; here’s why

Updated11 Nov 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Today on November 11, social media is abuzz with post on 11:11, with many users sharing post and screenshots of the same. This specific time 11:11 has been associated with spiritual significance and a call to manifest one's desires.

Many on social media have shared screenshot of the time 11:11 while some have expressed the desire to take a "giant leap" forward in their lives, seeing it as an ideal moment for transformation or a fresh start. Not just this, personalities like Paris Hilton, Nimrat Kaur, and Soundarya Sharma too have joined in by sharing posts related to 11:11, adding to the excitement and energy surrounding the date.

Social media posts on 11:11

One user posted on X, “11.11.23, God connected me to a Nigerian in Canada; a connection that has been a great blessing, and I'm forever grateful for such a grace. Today, I will take a giant step in faith that I will forever celebrate by God's grace. So help me God.”

 

Kolkata Knight Riders also made a 11:11 wish for themselves with the picture of the IPL trophy for the next season.

11:11 also holds a special place in cricket. A post shared by CricTracker said, “On the memorable date of November 11, 2011 (11/11/11) at 11:11, South Africa needed 111 runs to beat Australia in Cape Town. This remains one of the most remarkable coincidences in cricket history.”

Sanjana Sanghi, who played the role of Mandy Kaul in Imtiaz Ali's hit film Rockstar also shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, “ur 11:11:11 anniversary The day that changed the course of my life, forever. 13 years later, sitting here having my morning chai in my home in Mumbai, staring at this stunning first print poster up in my living room, from the day of Rockstar’s release - before I rush off to set. Little Mandy may never have been able to visualise this for herself. To Rockstar, and the most precious people & memories it has given me, forever & ever.”

What does 11:11 mean?

As per reports, the date 11:11 is considered significant in spiritual and numerological traditions. Known as the "11:11 Portal," this date is often seen as a powerful moment for manifestation, growth, and spiritual alignment. In numerology, number 11 is known as a master number, representing intuition, inspiration, and spiritual awareness.

11:11 is viewed as a symbol of balance and harmony, representing a moment when the universe's energy is in perfect alignment, reports state. It's a reminder to focus your intentions and manifest your dreams. If you keep noticing 11:11, it may be a sign that the universe is trying to catch your attention—now is the time to make a wish!

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 03:03 PM IST
