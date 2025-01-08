Social media influencer, Carol Acosta, who had managed to help thousands of people, died after choking on food. Known on social media as Killadamente, Acosta had over six million followers on Instagram.

Carol Acosta's sister, Katyan, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. The influencer's family had also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Carol Acosta's death, and released a statement condoling the death of the 27-year-old social media influencer, reported The New York Post.

“At her young age she managed to help thousands of people through her work but on this occasion we unite and ask for your help in making sure she has the farewell she deserves,” read the family's statement.

Carol Acosta was known for spreading body positivity on social media.

How did Carol Acosta choke Reportedly, the social media influencer was having dinner at a restaurant in New York. She began to choke, and had trouble breathing which led to a medical emergency, reported the New York Post.

Carol Acosta's cousin Katyan told The Mirror that she “had an attack of some kind" and was rushed to the hospital. Despite the efforts of doctors, they were unable to save her.

“I know everyone wants to know what happened, but we still are not too sure and we are awaiting the post-mortem results. All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn’t save her," said Katyan, reported The Mirror.

The exact cause of death has not been confirmed and the social media influencer's family is awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

More about Carol Acosta In addition to her career as a social media influencer, Carol Acosta had released her debut song in 2017, titled “Me Amo y No Me Importa,” which translates in English to “I Love Myself and I Don’t Care.”