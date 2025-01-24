Social media influencer dies while getting tattoo; here’s what happened

Renowned Brazilian auto influencer Ricardo Godoi passed away at the age of 45 years after suffering a cardiac arrest during a tattoo procedure at Revitalite Day Hospital in Brazil.

How did the Brazilian influencer die Godoi was under general anesthesia for the tattoo procedure, when his heart unexpectedly stopped. Despite attempts by a doctor to revive him, he could not be saved, stated multiple reports.

The death certificate issued by the Brazil hospital listed "anaesthetic induction, respiratory arrest, and cardiac arrest" as the cause of death, with "use of anabolic steroids" mentioned as a contributing factor, mentioned a report by The Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Revitalite Day Hospital also released a statement explaining that their role was limited to providing an operating room and the necessary equipment, which met all safety standards.

Brazil Police officials investigating the matter said Ricardo Godoi had not used steroids for five months prior to getting the tattoo. Officer Aden Claus stated, “The death certificate indicates respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest, and the use of anabolic steroids. We spoke with Ricardo’s family late yesterday afternoon, and they confirmed he hadn’t used steroids for about five months. He had also undergone tests and was deemed fit for the tattoo," reported The Daily Mail.

Advertisement

What the tattoo studio said As per NYP, the tattoo studio stated that blood tests had been performed before going ahead with the tattoo procedure. “What happened is that at the beginning of the sedation and intubation, he had a cardiorespiratory arrest, which occurred before they even started tattooing him, which was quickly verified, and a cardiologist was called to try to revive him, unfortunately without success," read the tattoo studio's statement, reported The Daily Mail.

Also Read | Social media influencer chokes during dinner in front of family, dies

About the Brazilian influencer The Brazilian auto influencer Ricardo Godoi had over two lakh followers on Instagram. Godoi's team also confirmed the news of his death, and offered condolences to his family and friends.