Passenger gets his khaini ready before boarding flight, video goes viral; netizens say, 'Jet ko Auto bana diya'

Netizens had mixed reactions to a viral video of a man preparing tobacco on a private jet. Some criticised the act while others found it amusing. The video garnered over 93.32 lakh views and 45 thousand likes.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
A video showing a man preparing tobacco on a private jet sparked a social media frenzy.
A video showing a man preparing tobacco on a private jet sparked a social media frenzy. (Screengrab @X)

Social media was set abuzz after a video showing a passenger making tobacco (khaini) before boarding a flight surfaced recently. The amusing post shared two days ago, has amassed over 93.32 lakh views and over 45 thousand likes.

The caption of the post leaves the Internet in splits as it states, “A well-maintained private jet has been turned into an auto." In the viral video, the man with a satchel bag at the charter flight's entrance could be seen rubbing his hands as he prepares dipping tobacco while entering the aircraft. Meanwhile, IndiGo's security staff stares in disbelief.

 

Netizens strongly reacted to this post, some criticised it while others found the clip hilarious.

One user stated, “I think this thing is taken away at the security check.” A second user sharing their experience said, “Earlier this month, a middle-aged couple boarding a Goa flight, who shared seats in my row, were eating Rajnigandha on board. The smell was overwhelming. In fact, a few others in their group were also eating the same on the flight.”

Another user remarked, "This is called not leaving your roots." A fourth user tagged IndiGo Airlines and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to bring the matter to their notice. He commented, "ATR not Private Jet, it's @IndiGo6E, all tobacco products are not allowed on plane, god knows what the ground staff were doing!! @DGCAIndia.

A fifth user wrote, “Auto ke jaisa fare rakhoge toh what else do you expect?”

It is important to note that a passenger can carry cigarettes and various tobacco products like loose tobacco, chewing tobacco, betel leaf tobacco or gutka and pipe tobacco on a flight, according to Transport Security Administration (TSA) rules. Meanwhile, there is no quantity restriction on these items which can be kept in pockets, carry-on, or checked bags without being confiscation.

However, one might land into trouble if one attempts to spray-paint the aircraft walls or premises with it after consuming it. In 2018, Tata-Singapore Airlines JV Vistara became the first Indian airline to ban tobacco consumption on board its aircraft.

