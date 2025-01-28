’Kuch toh gadbad hai’: Social media reacts as Gaurav Taneja recovers LinkedIn profile soon after losing it

  • Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, was locked out of his LinkedIn account for over 48 hours. After he got his account back, social media users commented on his situation, recalling his recent Shark Tank India pitch where he was criticised heavily by Anupam Mittal

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated28 Jan 2025, 06:43 PM IST
YouTuber-turned-entrerpreneur Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was locked out of his LinkedIn account for more than 48 hours. Although the Beastlife co founder recovered his LinkedIn profile, social media has been abuzz with the news.

“Hmmmmm… Kuch toh gadbad hai” posted one user soon after Gaurav Taneja announced on LinkedIn that he had recovered his account. “You're good influencer, but terrible app operator," added another user.

Gaurav Taneja locked out of LinkedIn

Gaurav Taneja took to X to seek help from the Microsoft-owned company. “Hi team @LinkedInIndia. I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now. Can you help me get the account back please? Thanks @LinkedInHelp,” Flying Beast wrote on X.

A little time later, Gaurav Taneja got back his account.

‘Anupam Mittal can help’

Amid all the other hilarious comments and Gaurav Taneja's request to LinkedIn, several netizens playfully suggested that “Anupam Mittal could help”, subtly referring to the recent heated exchange between the Shaadi.com CEO and Taneja on Shark Tank India Season 4.

Gaurav Taneja and Anupam Mittal's verbal duel

Gaurav Taneja, and his business partner Raj Gupta had pitched their Gurugram-based fitness brand, Beastlife, on Shark Tank India, seeking 1 crore for 1% equity, at a valuation of 100 crore. Despite Beastlife’s achievements of 1 crore in sales within the first hour of launch and 14 crore within six months, the pitch didn’t impress the Sharks.

The Sharks raised concerns about whether Gaurav Taneja, a popular influencer with millions of followers, could fully commit to the brand. Anupam Mittal bluntly told him, "You're a good influencer but a terrible entrepreneur so far," suggesting that Beastlife relied too much on Taneja’s personal brand rather than a solid business model.

Following Anupam Mittal's comments, Gaurav Taneja had updated his LinkedIn bio with the line “ good influencer but a terrible entrepreneur.” The Beastlife co founder was locked out of his LinkedIn shortly after this.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 06:43 PM IST
