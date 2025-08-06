Social media reacts as Sunburn Festival leaves Goa after 18 years, moves to Mumbai: Dates revealed

Sunburn Festival, Asia’s famous EDM event, is leaving Goa after 18 years. It will be held in Mumbai in 2025. The dates are December 19, 20 and 21. Venue details will come later.

“The announcement you have been waiting for! This December, Sunburn invites you into a world BEYOND REALITY — a festival shaped by light, colour, and rhythm,” the organisers wrote on Instagram while announcing the dates.

“For the very first time, MUMBAI becomes the home of Sunburn Festival — larger in scale, elevated in experience, and alive with infinite possibilities,” it added.

Tickets go on sale from August 14 on BookMyShow. As per the press release, RuPay Credit Card holders will get early access to tickets starting August 12 at 12 PM.

Tickets for everyone else will be available from August 14 at 12 PM (noon) on BookMyShow. Further information will be announced soon.

Since 2007, Sunburn has brought top DJs like David Guetta, Martin Garrix and DJ Snake to India. While Sunburn had done events in Mumbai before, this is the first full shift. The move means Goa loses one of its biggest cultural draws.

Mumbai, already hosting big acts like Lollapalooza, will grow more popular. Organisers say Goa still matters to them. Many fans feel excited, and some feel sad.

Social media reaction “Goa wasn't just a venue, it was a feeling — the breeze, the sand, the stories. Walking away from that is emotional. Mumbai, you've opened a new chapter. Full power to the Sunburn family for taking the leap and making magic in a new city,” wrote DJ Sartek.

DJ Teri Miko wrote, “Finally!!!!! Awesome news.”

“Would love to travel to Mumbai instead of Goa, well done, Sunburn,” came from another user.