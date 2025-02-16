Social media reacts to Gautam Adani visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah, ‘Have you lost faith in Sanatan?’

“Prayers for blessings and safety for all,” wrote billionaire Gautam Adani while sharing pics of his visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. The shrine is the resting place for Islamic mystic Mu'in al-Din Chishti, also known as Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

His wife, Priti Adani, accompanied Gautam Adani, as he visited the place on February 15. As he shared photos of his visit, social media users reacted to it.

“Some people were talking about digging up this very Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Perhaps they are the same people who do not truly understand their own religion. Our Hindu faith teaches us to respect all religions,” reacted one social media user.

“Absolutely! God is one. Respect all religions,” posted another user.

“This is the DIVINE place where all powers are bow down,” commented one user.

“Only those come to Ajmer whom Khwaja calls,” posted another.

Many other comments, however, reflect unhappy reactions.

“Shame on you ,the reason why Narendra Modi given your border area is now revealed,” wrote one user.

“Kya majboori rahi hogi (What could have been the compulsion?),” wrote another user.

‘Lost faith in Sanatan?’ “Why, have you lost faith in Sanatan, or was the Sangam bath just for show? Why do we need to keep jumping from one tree to another like a langur? You will always remain a non-believer. If we pray, we will do so in our own way and to our own gods and goddesses,” came from another.

“4 Vedas, 6 Shastras, 18 Puranas, 60 Niti Shastras, 108 Upanishads; even after all this, if you still worship Peers, Fakirs and Mazars, then your slavery was justified and will remain so,” posted another.