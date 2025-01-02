The famous YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) just proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Thea Booysen. But what got social media talking was the size of the diamond in the ring he proposed to Thea.

The YouTuber, who is now hosting his reality competition series Beast Games, which has a record-breaking cash prize of ₹42.5 crore ($5 million), is known for his signature grandeur and love for challenges.

Therefore, the diamond ring did not satisfy his followers, who were looking forward to a “MrBeast”-type diamond for Thea. Some even claimed that it was, in fact, an “$800 solitaire” ring.

“Bro is a billionaire but got her an $800 ( ₹68,531) stuller solitaire. I'm speechless,” a user commented as he shared a screenshot of a ring at the jewellery store Stuller.

Another user shared a different screenshot, claiming the ring was worth $950 ( ₹81,380).

“That’s the reason for being a billionaire,” another user chimed in.

“He doesn’t want her to get her hand chopped off for a gem,” a user joked.

However, several fans took it upon themselves to clarify that it's a “completely different ring” and that “Diamonds are valued by their clarity, colour, weight and cut”.

“Looks like 8-10 carats in rose gold set with inlaid diamonds,” another user said.

Another user shared a picture of a huge diamond and joked, “Why doesn’t the ring look like this?!?”

While there was chatter about the size of the diamond, some users were disappointed that the YouTuber “didn’t make her earn it in some kind of challenge”.

“In this room, you will find 10,000 boxes. Find the one with a ring in 30 minutes and u get a free husband,” a user joked.

“She had just to say yes or no? No challenge and 15 minigames before all of that?” another user asked.

Lovestruck MrBeast replied, “The challenge is now she has to spend 80 years with me, haha.”

Some fans also wondered if Thea will now be called “MrsBeast”.

“Is she gonna take your last name and become Mrs Beast?” a user asked.

MrBeast met Thea Booysen, a South African author and streamer, in 2022. The duo share an interest in gaming and storytelling.

MrBeast's net worth As of January 2025, the estimates of MrBeast's net worth vary significantly, reflecting his diverse ventures and substantial online presence.

In 2023, Forbes estimated his net worth at $500 million. But by December 2024, Finance Monthly cited sources as saying his net worth had reached $1 billion.