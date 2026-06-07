'Software engineering is boring': Meta employee quits to run noodle stall with girlfriend

A former software engineer at Meta has gone viral after choosing a completely different career path. Instead of continuing in the technology industry, Alvin Tan now runs a Hokkien Mee stall at a local food market in Singapore.

The career switch caught attention online because Tan left behind a job that paid significantly more than his current business. However, he said he was no longer interested in his work as a software engineer.

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“In a society that prioritises practicality over passion, does following your passion really make sense, or is the most practical thing sometimes pursuing what you genuinely believe in?” financial adviser and content creator Louisa Tay wrote on Instagram.

What prompted his career change? Tay introduced Tan in a video with the caption, “Meta software engineer to Hokkien Mee hawker.”

During their conversation, she asked why he had decided to leave Meta. Tan replied, “Because software engineering is boring.”

When Tay pointed out that many people dream of working at Meta, Tan explained that his perspective changed after joining the company.

“A lot of people are dreaming of getting into Meta. You got in and you chose to leave,” Tay said.

Tan responded, “Big companies are all retranching. My team actually restructured a few times. It’s everyone’s dream but once you’re in, you’ll think about it like what other things you can do in life.”

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Tan acknowledged that his earnings have dropped considerably since leaving the technology sector.

Asked how his current income compares with his Meta salary, he said, “I think I cannot compare. That one is easily 2-3X more.”

The video also showed him preparing Hokkien Mee, a popular noodle dish widely enjoyed across Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.

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Tan revealed that his girlfriend works alongside him at the stall. He explained that hiring additional staff is difficult because of financial constraints.

He also expressed gratitude to his partner for supporting the business and helping with day-to-day operations.

What advice does he have for others? When asked what he would tell people considering a similar leap of faith, Tan encouraged them to remain optimistic.

“Don’t give up so easily. There will always be doors open for you. One day, you know, if this thing doesn't work out, I can always find some other things to do,” he said.

Also Read | Meta and Google face a reckoning over social-media addiction

He also stressed the importance of maintaining good health.

“Also, taking a break is important. Somehow, if cooking this makes me fall sick like very often, then I will prioritise my health.”

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How did social media react? The story quickly drew reactions from viewers.

One person commented, “AI can replace software engineer jobs, but cannot replace Hokkien Mee hawker.”

Another wrote, “I’m a chef-owner of a BBQ restaurant on the beach, but I still have my lab behind my restaurant and do hardware engineering, you can do both, lad.”

A third user said, “Just saying, this has to be one of the best Hokkien mee I’ve ever tasted.”

A fourth added, “I think you are doing well because you are one of the most sincere and honest hawkers in Singapore! It probably translates into your dishes. Keep it up and be kind to your girlfriend as well.”

Speaking previously to Business Insider, Tan said his parents supported his decision but were uncertain about how long he would continue.

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“My parents were supportive, but they had doubts about how long I could last. They said, ‘You have worked in air-conditioned spaces all your life. Can you actually handle the heat?’”

Although his parents believed he might quit after three months, Tan has now been operating his food stall, Umami Bomb, in Singapore's Geylang district for more than a year.

How has his lifestyle changed? The move away from a high-paying technology job has required several adjustments.

“I've had to downgrade my lifestyle because my earnings are lower than when I was working a software job. I cut back on spending on food and mainly cook at home for myself,” Tan said.

He also admitted that running a small business has affected his personal life.

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“I have way less time for my friends and family, and my social life has been affected because I work every day. If I decide to go on a holiday, I have to sacrifice my revenue.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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