Diwali 2024: Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home in Mumbai is Diwali-ready, as Soha and daughter Inaaya make beautiful rangolis in the lobby of their apartment.

In an Instagram post on late Wednesday, Soha shared a Reel of her apartment lobby with her daughter Inaaya. The mother-daughter duo can be seen making a beautiful rangoli using colours, flowers, candles, and diyas (earthern lamps).

Inaaya then places a diya in the middle of a colourful rangoli with the message: "Shubh Deepavali" (Happy Diwali).

Dressed in a simple kurti, Soha can be seen embracing the festive spirit.

Soha's reel was captioned, "Prep is onnnnn!" along with the hashtags of Diwali and rangoli.

Meanwhile, King Khan's Mannat has also been lit up for Diwali.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence can be seen beautifully adorned with festive lights in preparation for the celebrations.

However, Karan Johar had a gloomy and single Diwali.

In a recent Instagram post, Karan Johar shared how he feels about the loneliness of being single, alongside his photos from a Diwali party.

At 52, the filmmaker remains single, and his heartfelt caption struck a chord with many followers.

"Diwali ki raate, itni mulakate, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhai, single status se kab hogi judaai," which translates to, “Diwali nights, meeting so many known faces, yet there is still a sense of loneliness in the crowd; when will I get rid of this single status?"

He also shared a family picture on his Instagram handle and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

"From us to you ... we wish you the best festive season and all the love, joy, mutual respect, and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest... thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions," his caption read.

Politician Raj Thackeray's Diwali party was also a star-studded affair as the cast of ‘Singham Again’, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor along with director Rohit Shetty came to attend the Diwali event at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan outed to take a vacation this Diwali with their sons Taimur and Jehangir.

Sharing a picture from beach, Kareena, in an Instagram post wrote: “Dare to dream … Look ahead… Look after your mind and heart… Feel the light … Happy Diwali Friends."