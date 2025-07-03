Soham Parekh, accused of ‘scamming’ multiple companies, gets new job offer; recruiter say ‘he deserves a second chance’

Soham Parekh, an Indian techie who is at the centre of controversy on social media after a US-based startup founder accused him of working at different firms simultaneously - has received a job offer from an AI startup founder. Conor Brennan-Burke, the founder of the AI company HyperSpell, said that he believes in second chances and wrote: "He's definitely learned his lesson now and is going to work insanely hard to prove everyone wrong. Massive opportunity to bring on top talent with a chip on their shoulder."

Burke also revealed the email he sent to Parekh, offering him an engineering position at his company. "Hi Soham, Saw that you've worked with quite a few successful startups and heard you might be on the market. We're hiring engineers right now. Let me know if you're open to a casual chat next week," the email read.

Sharing the email, Burke remarked: "Be greedy when others are fearful."

However, the AI founder faced warnings against hiring the Indian techie, with one user cautioning him about “low-integrity people.” In response, he said, “Everybody deserves a second chance. Let's be part of his redemption arc.”

Who is Soham Parekh? Parekh has been accused by a US-based AI founder of holding jobs at several startups at the same time, allegedly under false claims. In a series of posts on X, Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, labelled Soham Parekh a "scammer," claiming he misled multiple companies. Doshi said Parekh was briefly employed at one of his firms last year but was dismissed within the first week after his "scam" was discovered. He also mentioned that he had tried to warn Parekh about moonlighting, but the warning "clearly didn't work," as Parekh allegedly continued to work for several startups simultaneously.

“PSA: there's a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He's been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn't stopped a year later. No more excuses, ”Doshi, who also founded Playground AI, wrote.

Several tech CEOs have alleged that Soham Parekh misled multiple US startups by accepting roles while continuing to work remotely from India. So far, over six company heads have shared their experiences, stating they had to terminate Parekh’s employment after realising he was “moonlighting.”