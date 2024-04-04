With the total solar eclipse approaching in less than a week, hotels and Airbnb in half of the US cities along the astronomical spectacle's path are fully booked for the night of April 7, according to data shared by Airdna.

Skywatchers across the United States have already booked Airbnb properties to observe the beauty of the eclipse this year. In some US cities, the occupancy rate of Airbnb homes is 100% while it is about 10% in other cities on April 7, the data shows.

North America is ready to witness a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. This cosmic event will start along Mexico's Pacific coast, journeying through Texas and 14 other US states before heading out over Canada.

Since being posted, the data accumulated numerous reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “I have an Airbnb attached to my house where I live. I charge very reasonable rates. I have almost perfect reviews. I’m not greedy and not a mogul. Please don’t lump us all together."

“These all used to be HOMES where people and families lived. ALL those DOTS. You think you should put limits on AirBnb rentals? License them and limit the numbers permitted. Think about it!" another user commented.

“Glad to be able to hopefully watch in peace on a random back road south of Montreal," the third user reacted. One more said, “Am I jaded in some way I'm not aware of? Because I could not care less that the moon is gonna block the sun for a little while."

This time, the rare sight—which is typically only seen in isolated locations—will pass over significant cities like Cleveland, Dallas, and Indianapolis. It is the largest eclipse on record for the continent, with an estimated 44 million people living within the path of totality and several hundred million more within 200 miles (320 kilometers).

A partial eclipse will be seen by almost everyone in North America. For those who cannot attend in person, NASA is offering live web streaming from some cities along the path of totality.

Communities along its path will experience brief darkness as the moon's shadow moves diagonally across North America, from the southwest to the northeast. The point of totality will be at Mazatlan, Mexico, and it will end at Newfoundland, Canada.

North Americans will have to wait until 2033 for the next total solar eclipse, which will be visible only in Alaska.

