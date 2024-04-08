Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 11:51:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.20 1.13%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.20 0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 483.30 -0.39%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.95 1.68%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.55 1.17%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Solar Eclipse 2024: Devotees Throng River Ganga in Prayagraj for First Somvati Amavasya of 2024
BackBack

Solar Eclipse 2024: Devotees Throng River Ganga in Prayagraj for First Somvati Amavasya of 2024

Livemint

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, as it is a day when devotees perform rituals including havan and yajna, do charity, feed animals, and chant mantras to seek blessings of their ancestors.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, as it is a day when devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors. (Photo: AP)Premium
Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, as it is a day when devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors. (Photo: AP)

Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of the River Ganga in Prayagraj to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, as it is a day when devotees perform rituals to seek blessings of their ancestors, by bathing in holy rivers and doing charity.

Also read | Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Updates: When, where and how to watch Surya Grahan in India today

"As part of the ritual, I have come to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. I have performed rituals, offered donations and prayed for peace of our ancestors," Seema Rai, a devotee, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another devotee, Asha Soni, expressed the importance of the day, saying, "Rituals for ancestors, tarpan, and charity are considered important on the auspicious day of Somvati Amavasya. Therefore, devotees bathe in the Ganga and circumambulate the Peepal tree. The morning Ganga Aarti holds special significance."

Also read | Google's spectacular animation signals Total ‘Solar Eclipse’ on April 8: How to watch

The Somvati Amavasya day is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers, to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'. On this day, people take a holy dip in the Ganga, and perform rituals including havan and yajna, do charity, feed animals, and chant mantras.

Monday (April 8) is the first Somvati Amavasya in 2024'. Pitru Dosha, also known as 'Pitru Dosh', is a negative astrological condition that can be detected in a person's birth chart, and it's said to occur when Rahu and Sun are in conjunction in the ninth house of the birth chart, which is associated with ancestors and fathers.

Also read | Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's how and where to watch Surya Grahan in India today; Live stream, other details here

Many devotees paid tributes to their ancestors by taking part in the rituals on the banks of the Ganga on this auspicious day.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App