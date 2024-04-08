Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of the River Ganga in Prayagraj to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, as it is a day when devotees perform rituals to seek blessings of their ancestors, by bathing in holy rivers and doing charity.

"As part of the ritual, I have come to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. I have performed rituals, offered donations and prayed for peace of our ancestors," Seema Rai, a devotee, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another devotee, Asha Soni, expressed the importance of the day, saying, "Rituals for ancestors, tarpan, and charity are considered important on the auspicious day of Somvati Amavasya. Therefore, devotees bathe in the Ganga and circumambulate the Peepal tree. The morning Ganga Aarti holds special significance."

The Somvati Amavasya day is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers, to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'. On this day, people take a holy dip in the Ganga, and perform rituals including havan and yajna, do charity, feed animals, and chant mantras.

Monday (April 8) is the first Somvati Amavasya in 2024'. Pitru Dosha, also known as 'Pitru Dosh', is a negative astrological condition that can be detected in a person's birth chart, and it's said to occur when Rahu and Sun are in conjunction in the ninth house of the birth chart, which is associated with ancestors and fathers.

Many devotees paid tributes to their ancestors by taking part in the rituals on the banks of the Ganga on this auspicious day.

(With Inputs from ANI)

