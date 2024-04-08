Solar Eclipse 2024: Devotees Throng River Ganga in Prayagraj for First Somvati Amavasya of 2024
Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, as it is a day when devotees perform rituals including havan and yajna, do charity, feed animals, and chant mantras to seek blessings of their ancestors.
Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of the River Ganga in Prayagraj to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday.
