Solar eclipse 2026: One of the most notable and rare celestial events will take place today, Wednesday, as the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, producing a total solar eclipse visible across the world. Regions in Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and more will be able to witness this phenomenon.

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Solar eclipse in UK A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the UK, beginning at around 6pm BST as the Moon starts moving across the face of the Sun, reported BBC.

The solar eclipse is expected to reach its peak between 7:02pm and 7:16pm BST, depending on the location.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When will the solar eclipse be visible in the UK during 2026? ⌵ The solar eclipse will be visible in the UK starting around 6pm BST on 12 August 2026, reaching its peak between 7:02pm and 7:16pm BST. 2 What percentage of the Sun will be obscured during the eclipse in Cornwall? ⌵ In Cornwall, approximately 95% of the Sun is expected to be obscured during the solar eclipse. 3 Where in Europe will the total solar eclipse of 2026 be best viewed? ⌵ The best views of the total solar eclipse in Europe will be from Spain and Portugal, where clear skies are expected; regions in Greenland, Iceland, and northern Russia will also experience totality. 4 Why won't India be able to see the solar eclipse on 12 August 2026? ⌵ India will not be able to witness the solar eclipse because its path does not extend to the country, meaning totality and partial views will not be visible from any location in India. 5 What safety precautions should be taken when watching the solar eclipse? ⌵ It is crucial to use purpose-built eclipse glasses that block ultraviolet rays to safely watch the solar eclipse, as staring directly at the Sun can cause serious eye damage.

From London, around 90% of the Sun is expected to be covered, while Cornwall could see as much as 95% of the Sun obscured.

The eclipse will also be visible from parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales. However, visibility will be subjected to weather conditions in the region. Cloud cover may develop across parts of north Wales, northern England and Scotland between 6pm and 7pm BST, as per the report.

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On the other hand, Western Scotland and parts of northern and western Northern Ireland could may also witness cloud and rain during the eclipse timing.

Iceland Besides UK, the eclipse will be visible from Iceland, where cloud and rain is also expected, particularly in the south.

Spain, Portugal The Solar Eclipse is said to be seen considerably better in Spain and Portugal, where clear skies are expected to offer an almost perfect viewing conditions.

As the Sun will be very low in the western sky during the eclipse, observers are advised to find a location with a clear, unobstructed view towards the west, preferably away from buildings and trees, noted the same report.

Most notable places to watch solar eclipse in Europe The solar ellipse is expected to be particularly notable for observers in Europe, particularly in the UK, where it will be one of the closest experiences to a total solar eclipse for a limited time.

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Overall, Europe, Canada, the northern United States and northwestern Africa will be able to see a partial eclipse.

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Northern Hemisphere to witness rare celestial show

What about India? However, regions like India won't be able to witness the event as the path does not reach to the location.

Totality will begin near the North Pole before moving south across Greenland, Iceland, Spain and a small part of Portugal. The period of daytime darkness will only last only a few minutes at most, considerably shorter than the 2024 total solar eclipse across North America.

However, it is continental Europe's first total solar eclipse since 1999.

Meanwhile, Spain is set to experience another, longer period of totality next August, with the path also extending across parts of North Africa and the Middle East. In the US, the 2017 total solar eclipse triggered widespread interest after a path of totality crossed the country from Oregon to South Carolina and the 2024 eclipse nearly doubled the duration of totality, stretching from Mexico's Pacific coast to Newfoundland. The next coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the US is not expected until 2045.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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