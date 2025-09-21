Solar eclipse today: Check time, how to watch, safety tips & more about September Surya Grahan

Only a few hours are left for the September 21 partial solar eclipse. Excited skygazers await the celestial phenomenon, which is the last solar eclipse of this year.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. Depending on alignment, eclipses may be total, annular, hybrid, or partial.

During the September 2025 solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow will not fully cover the Sun. Observers in the penumbra—the lighter part of the shadow—will see the Sun appearing as if a “bite” has been taken out of it, creating the partial eclipse effect.

Will it be visible in India? The eclipse will not be visible in India as it takes place after sunset, when it is already dark.

Solar eclipse timings in India: The partial solar eclipse is scheduled for September 21. In some locations, up to 85% of the Sun’s disk will be covered by the Moon.

Start: 10:59 PM IST, September 21

Maximum: 1:11 AM IST, September 22

End: 3:23 AM IST, September 22

For India, the Sun will have already set, making the eclipse invisible to observers across the country.

Will India see any other solar eclipse soon? The next solar eclipse visible from India will occur on 2 August 2027, when most of the country will witness a partial solar eclipse in the late afternoon and early evening.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible? The September 2025 eclipse will be best seen in the Southern Hemisphere. Skywatchers in eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and the Pacific islands will enjoy the spectacle.

Antarctica will offer the most dramatic views, with much of the Sun obscured by the Moon’s shadow. Vast stretches of the Pacific Ocean will also experience partial coverage, giving island communities a rare glimpse.

Which countries will miss September's solar eclipse? Countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, including India, will completely miss this solar phenomenon.

How to watch the solar eclipse? To watch the September solar eclipse, it is important to have proper eye protection—solar eclipse glasses or eclipse goggles.

They are not the same as regular glasses that use a solar filter to protect eyes during a solar eclipse. These glasses must be worn while watching the eclipse.