The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued a hijacked fishing vessel, Al Naemi, from Somali pirates approximately 800 miles off the coast of Kochi recently.

On Monday, the Navy spokesperson said that the INS Sumitra intercepted Al Naeemi through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats. Their prompt actions led to the release of 19 Pakistani crew members.

But what caught the eyes of netizens was a pirate wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey in the zoomed-in photo.

Following the image surfaced on social media, it has sparked laughter-inducing revelation and netizens have been reacting to it.

One user humourously exclaimed, “A Somalian pirate wearing RCB Jersey captured by the Indian navy while trying to hijack an Iranian cargo ship is the peak 2024 already."