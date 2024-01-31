Somali pirate, captured by Indian Navy, spotted in RCB jersey; stunned netizens share memes
Following the image surfaced on social media, it has sparked laughter-inducing revelation and netizens have been reacting to it.
The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued a hijacked fishing vessel, Al Naemi, from Somali pirates approximately 800 miles off the coast of Kochi recently.
One social media user wrote, “Divided by Nation, united by RCB (sic)"
"RCB fan following is global," a user said. "RCB going global," another person commented.
Another cheekily added, “This pirates might have thought that Indian forces will pardon him on seeing his @RCBTweets jersey."
Another wrote, “Trophy churane gaya hoga (He’d have come to steal trophy)."
Someone wrote, "“But this is definitely not the biggest crime this guy has committed."
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Navy thwarted another piracy attempt on the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Iman. It saved 17 crew members along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!