 Somali pirate, captured by Indian Navy, spotted in RCB jersey; stunned netizens share memes
Somali pirate, captured by Indian Navy, spotted in RCB jersey; stunned netizens share memes

 Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Following the image surfaced on social media, it has sparked laughter-inducing revelation and netizens have been reacting to it.

This handout photograph taken on January 30, 2024 and released by the Indian Navy shows Indian commandos stand guard with a group of detained pirates after the Indian Navy freed an Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by Somali pirates, off the Somali coast, some 850 nautical miles (1,574 kilometres) west of the Indian city of Kochi. (Photo by INDIAN NAVY / AFP) (AFP)

The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued a hijacked fishing vessel, Al Naemi, from Somali pirates approximately 800 miles off the coast of Kochi recently.

On Monday, the Navy spokesperson said that the INS Sumitra intercepted Al Naeemi through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats. Their prompt actions led to the release of 19 Pakistani crew members.

But what caught the eyes of netizens was a pirate wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey in the zoomed-in photo.

Following the image surfaced on social media, it has sparked laughter-inducing revelation and netizens have been reacting to it.

One user humourously exclaimed, “A Somalian pirate wearing RCB Jersey captured by the Indian navy while trying to hijack an Iranian cargo ship is the peak 2024 already."

One social media user wrote, “Divided by Nation, united by RCB (sic)"

"RCB fan following is global," a user said. "RCB going global," another person commented.

Another cheekily added, “This pirates might have thought that Indian forces will pardon him on seeing his @RCBTweets jersey."

Another wrote, “Trophy churane gaya hoga (He’d have come to steal trophy)."

Someone wrote, "“But this is definitely not the biggest crime this guy has committed."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Navy thwarted another piracy attempt on the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Iman. It saved 17 crew members along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 07:36 PM IST
