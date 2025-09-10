‘Some of us don’t even have a tomorrow’: Miss Nepal Earth Sareesha Shrestha’s emotional plea amid deadly protests

Miss Nepal Earth 2022, Sareesha Shrestha, has issued an emotional appeal to the international community as Nepal reels under violent anti-corruption protests that have claimed at least 19 lives.

In a video message shared online, Ms Shrestha urged people to look beyond the social media ban narrative that has dominated international coverage, stressing that the protests are fundamentally about corruption and accountability.

“Namaste, I’m making this video to draw your attention to an ongoing issue that is happening in my country, Nepal. And no, it is not the social media ban protests, as many international media are claiming. It is actually the anti-corruption movement led by the JNC,” she said in the now viral.

Calling the crackdown a “heartbreaking tragedy,” she recounted how students in school uniforms — including minors — were shot, hundreds were injured, and even hospitals were stormed by security forces. “Today the blood of 16 innocent people (now 19) stained the land of my country… This needs urgent attention,” she said.

Ms Shrestha appealed to viewers to raise awareness by reaching out to human rights organisations and international media. “Let’s amplify our voices because this is not done. This is a severe violation of international human rights and is considered a criminal offence,” she said. Fighting back tears, she added, “We were there on the streets with big dreams and high hopes for a better tomorrow. But it breaks my heart to say that some of us don’t even have a tomorrow.”

Watch the video here:

Background: Nepal’s Widening Crisis Nepal has been in turmoil since the government banned 26 social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, last month after the companies failed to register locally. The move triggered a wave of demonstrations, which quickly escalated into a broader anti-corruption movement led by the National Campaign for Justice (JNC).

At least 19 protesters were killed this week, most of them young students, sparking global concern. The unrest has already forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, plunging the Himalayan nation deeper into political instability.