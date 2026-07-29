Kangana Ranaut has issued fresh criticism of Gen Z protesters. The actress-politician previously condemned “obscene” language used during Jantar Mantar demonstrations. Ranaut now says such behaviour cannot be normalised within society. She argues children shouldn't witness inappropriate conduct on public streets.

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Kangana Ranaut insists that society must completely reject “vulgar” public displays. According to her, obscene actions risk sexualising children prematurely and inappropriately. She claims such behaviour brings shame before elders within households. Ranaut vows never to accept normalisation of this conduct.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responds to Kangana Ranaut amid war of words

The Bollywood actress has accused media outlets of unfairly targeting her comments. According to Kangana, outlets previously ignored her genuine praise for Indian startups. In the video, Ranaut then highlights her support for initiatives like Skyroot. She reminds everyone how she personally congratulated NEET students on their achievements.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why does Kangana Ranaut criticize Gen Z protesters? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut criticizes Gen Z protesters for using what she describes as ‘obscene’ language during demonstrations, arguing that such behavior should not be normalized in society. 2 What does Kangana Ranaut say about the impact of vulgarity in public spaces? ⌵ Ranaut believes that vulgarity in public spaces can prematurely and inappropriately sexualize children, risking their integrity and decency within society. 3 How does Kangana Ranaut perceive the affection of young people for PM Modi? ⌵ Ranaut observes that young people and children hold varied feelings for PM Modi, seeing him as a leader, friend, family member, or even a god, emphasizing the need to respect these feelings. 4 What is Kangana Ranaut's stance on personal freedom and societal respect? ⌵ Ranaut argues that personal freedom must be balanced with respect for others' rights, stating that vulgarity should remain confined to private spaces to ensure societal decency. 5 Why does Kangana Ranaut reject the idea that dignity is a burden for women? ⌵ Ranaut contests the notion that dignity is a burden, stating that discipline and decency are fundamental in a functioning society, implying that respect for oneself and others is essential.

Ranaut also criticises feminist commentators questioning her stance on discipline. She says some female TV anchors argue that younger women shouldn't bear the “burden of dignity”. She rejects this framing, questioning whether they'd teach their daughters the same way. Ranaut argues that decency isn't optional within any functioning society.

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According to the Manikarnika actress, personal freedom must end where others' rights begin. Vulgarity, she argues, belongs strictly within private spaces only. Stepping outside requires respecting others' feelings and boundaries, she says. This applies regardless of personal sentiment toward elders or leaders.

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Public affection for PM Modi In her Instagram video, Ranaut then speaks about the public affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among young people.

“Kids call PM Modi ‘exam buddy’. So many people's feelings are attached to him. Some see him as a leader, some as a friend, some as family, some as god. In the same way, you cannot hurt anyone's feelings. This isn't about being ‘cool’; it's basic civic sense. And, if you don't have that, you need to learn it,” The Mandi MP says.

Ranaut warns against following what she terms ‘feminazi’ influences. She cautions that unchecked vulgarity risks ruining people's futures entirely. According to her, workplaces and relationships won't tolerate such inappropriate behaviour. Ultimately, she warns that this path leads toward isolation and hardship.

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Ranaut then invokes scientific and spiritual reasoning to support her argument. She says human life's purpose involves continuous evolution and growth. She refers to the Hindu scripture's concept of ‘Purushottam’, meaning humanity's highest ideal. She accuses critics of encouraging regression toward animalistic tendencies instead.

“I will only say what I've learned from my elders, and what my gurus have taught me with their wisdom: this life we've been given is meant for evolving, not for regressing into animal tendencies. So please, evolve. Wishing everyone a very happy Guru Purnima,” she concludes.

The interest in “PM Modi” was high on Google India during 27-28 July:

The interest in “PM Modi” was high on Google India during 27-28 July

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.