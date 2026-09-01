‘Something to lose’: Bengaluru man explains why ₹2 lakh salary makes career risks harder

A Bengaluru-based man has sparked a debate on social media after arguing that earning ₹2 lakh a month can become a “dangerous” comfort zone. In a post on X, Shashank Dixit said the figure is not concerning because it is too low, but because it can provide just enough financial security for people to become comfortable and stop pursuing bigger ambitions.

Why ₹ 2 lakh a month can become a comfort zone Dixit said reaching this salary can create a sense that life and career are going well enough. The income, according to him, can reassure parents, support a comfortable lifestyle and allow people to enjoy their weekends without having to worry excessively about money.

" ₹2L/month is the most dangerous number. Not because it's too little, because it's just enough, Just Enough!!!" Dixit wrote.

"Slowly, your salary becomes your identity, You focus on maintaining income instead of increasing your value, Comfort zone becomes permanent," he wrote.

‘Something to lose’ makes risks harder According to Dixit, giving up a stable job becomes increasingly difficult once people become accustomed to a particular income and lifestyle. The fear of losing that security can discourage them from pursuing uncertain opportunities.

" ₹2 lakh a month is a lot to bet on something with no guarantee. So you stop betting," he wrote.

He added that people may continue delaying their ambitions, convincing themselves that they will take action "next month" or "next year".

"After a long time, you realise you never lost your ambition. You just started earning enough to ignore it," Dixit concluded.

Post sparks debate on X Dixit’s post resonated with several users, with many agreeing that financial comfort can make it harder to take career risks.

One user wrote, "2L a month buying comfort is real, but the ones who keep building anyway while comfortable are the ones who actually break out later."

"Totally agree, 200,000 INR is a comfort zone in India. And it's difficult to take risk and become an entrepreneur from there. I tried once for 2 years, and it was great learning," commented another.

"Been there and completely agree. But you gotta push harder for something beyond these numbers," wrote a third user.

"This is so real, man. It's extremely tough to let go of the comfort, especially when you're young and don't have responsibilities," said another.

"Funnily enough, when I started my startup, the job I was doing was paying me 2 lakhs/month, and that was nearly 4.5 years ago. If you are true to yourself, you can very clearly see the golden bars of the cage around you," wrote one user.