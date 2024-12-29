Among the many rituals and festivals of Hindus, Somvati Amavasya is an important day in the calendar, which is observed on Mondays coinciding with the new moon day or Amawasya. Considered an auspicious day, the festival is going to be celebrated on 30 December this year.

The Somvati Amavasya is prominent in Hindu religion. It is a time when people worship ancestors and pay tributes to them, believing that this will bestow wealth and happiness on their offerings. The devotees regard it as a good day to carry out ceremonies which will relieve Pitru Dosh and for these, they take a holy dip in Ganga or Yamuna rivers on various ghats.

Somvati Amavasya 2024: Date and time The Somvati Amavasya or Amavasya Tithi begins on 30 December from 4.01 am and will conclude on 31 December 2014 at 3.54 am.

Somvati Amavasya 2024: Rituals The rituals of Somvati Amavasya 2024 include fasting, worship, tarpanam (sacrifices), Pind Daan (rice balls presentations), donations and visiting sacred rivers.

Among other things, people worship Peepal tree, chant Lord Shiva matras, use black sesame seeds for offerings and light a ghee lamp on the banks of the sacred rivers.

Somvati Amavasya 2024: Benefits Devotees believe observing Somvati Amavasya will help them attain ancestor's blessings and spiritual development.