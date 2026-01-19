Son boycotted by kids in locality for playing with domestic worker’s child: Jaipur man flags prevailing class bias

A Jaipur-based entrepreneur’s social media post about his young son being socially isolated for playing with a domestic worker’s child has triggered a wider conversation on class prejudice in urban India.

Gaurav Kheterpal, founder and chief executive of Vanshiv Technologies, shared the incident on X, saying his son was “boycotted” by other children in their residential lane after the two began playing football regularly with a boy whose father works as a household helper in the neighbourhood.

“My son has been boycotted by kids in our lane,” Kheterpal wrote, adding that both he and his child would join the football games. The reason, he claimed, was simple yet disturbing — the other families felt it was “beneath their standards” for their children to mix socially with a worker’s child.

Advertisement

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with many who said the episode reflected a deeper, uncomfortable truth about modern Indian society.

Describing his surroundings, Kheterpal said he lives in an affluent part of Jaipur where most residents run businesses, own luxury cars and host frequent social gatherings. Yet, he argued, economic success had not translated into progressive social values.

Also Read | The 50 Reality Show on JioHotstar: List of Indian contestants

“This is not about money or achievement,” he wrote. “This is classism dressed up as culture and values.”

Kheterpal also questioned the contradiction he sees in many urban households — children are sent to elite schools, encouraged to think globally and exposed to modern ideas, but are simultaneously taught unspoken hierarchies about who is ‘acceptable’ as a friend.

“We may talk about progress and inclusion, but our everyday behaviour tells a different story,” he noted, wondering whether Indian society has truly moved past judging people by status and economic background.

Advertisement

Check out the viral post here:

The post drew widespread reactions online. Several users praised Kheterpal for standing by his values and for teaching his son empathy and equality at an early age. Others shared similar experiences, saying class-based exclusion remains common, even in supposedly liberal and educated spaces.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “We haven’t overcome casteism either. It’s painful when discrimination is taught at home and passed on to children. That’s how prejudice survives. Sorry you’re going through this ordeal.”

Another user wrote, “Wear the boycott on ur sleeve. Ur bringing up ur Son to be a good person.”

“Very well articulated. I can empathise with your. In my colony of very eminent people from the top echelons of bureaucracy, military & judiciary and very distinguished professionals, even tenants' kids were mostly isolated & often prevented from playing. Even young kids used to be chased away. After taking over as President of the RWC, I have put an end to this highly regressive practice. Now, everyone, including servants' children, can play in the park,” the third user wrote.

Advertisement

“This is so sad, and very casually rooted among people. But, you are raising your kid with right values, so kudos! Just a few days ago, heard someone mentioning that they will ask the driver to eat in the same restaurant but in a different table (and have seen this happen over the years, it’s so common that most people don’t even notice this),” the fourth user wrote.