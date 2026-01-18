Son of vegetable seller cracks CRPF exam, shares news with mother at her roadside stall: ‘This is where it all started’

Son of a vegetable seller cracked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) exam, and his happiness was irrepressible, as seen in a video now doing the rounds on the internet. The man, who goes by the name Gopal Sawant, was moved to tears as he went to his mother to break the news. His mother sells vegetables by the roadside to support her family.

“This is where it all started,” a resident said, pointing to the footpath. “She worked here every day so her son could dream bigger.”

Advertisement

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 exam date modified for West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee takes credit

In the viral clip, Sawant walks towards his mother’s vegetable stall with a bouquet. He bows down and touches his mother’s feet to seek her blessings. She then hugs him tightly and showers him with blessings. Both of them break into tears, while friends and family add colour to the celebration of his achievement.

“I only wanted him to stand on his own feet,” she is heard saying in the video.

The video was shared by an Instagram user, Vilas Kudalkar, who wrote, “Gopal Sawant from Shetkar Wadi in Pinguli was selected for the CRPF to serve the country. A heart-touching video of him sharing this news with his mother, who runs a business on the sidewalk at Kudal Nagar Panchayat.”

Advertisement

The video has since gone viral, amassing over 12 million views and a myriad of reactions.

Here’s how people reacted: “Really, today that mother got the fruits of her hard work. She is very lucky to have such a son,” an X user wrote. “A well-raised son, and that mother set high standards—her determination was bigger than all of us!” another user commented.

Also Read | NIFT Entrance Exam 2026: Deadline for online applications extended