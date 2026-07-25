Minutes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, social media timelines underwent a noticeable shift. What had been dominated for weeks by protest updates, slogans, livestreams and discussions over the alleged NEET examination irregularities soon gave way to memes, celebratory edits and humorous reactions.

Within minutes of the announcement, X and Instagram were flooded with posts marking the political development through popular internet trends and viral templates.

Rather than conventional political commentary, many users chose humour to react, with memes quickly becoming one of the biggest online trends of the day.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main reasons behind Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, marking a significant demand for accountability from the Education Ministry. 2 How did social media react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Social media users embraced humor and creativity, flooding platforms with memes, celebratory edits, and the popular catchphrase 'Sonam, it's done bro' to mark the political development. 3 Why is the phrase 'Sonam, it's done bro' significant in this context? ⌵ The phrase became a popular meme post-resignation, symbolizing the fulfillment of a long-awaited demand by protesters and reflecting the celebratory mood among social media users. 4 What role did humor play in the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ Humor was central to the protest movement, with protesters effectively using internet culture, memes, and creative content to amplify their message and engage a wider audience. 5 What impact did Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation have on political discourse in India? ⌵ Pradhan's resignation spurred widespread political debate, drawing comparisons to past statements by other government officials and highlighting the growing pressure for accountability within the political landscape.

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Internet celebrates Pradhan's exit with viral memes Social media users repurposed several iconic Bollywood scenes to reflect the latest political development.

Popular meme formats from films including Welcome, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and Golmaal were widely shared, with users replacing the original dialogues with references to Pradhan's resignation.

Reaction GIFs featuring people dancing, celebrating and expressing disbelief also began circulating rapidly, filling timelines across platforms.

Another widely shared trend featured "mission accomplished" edits. Videos from the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were paired with celebratory background music, confetti animations and captions such as “Task completed.”

Several clips captured students celebrating shortly after the resignation announcement, with many social media users describing the development as the movement's biggest milestone so far.

'Sonam, It's Done Bro' Becomes The Internet's Favourite Reaction Among the biggest trends on X was the phrase "Sonam, it's done bro."

The line originates from a recently viral tweet by actor Salman Khan, in which he casually says, "Sonam, it's done bro." The dialogue has since evolved into one of the internet's favourite reaction memes, often used when a long-awaited task or goal is finally achieved.

Following Pradhan's resignation, users rapidly adopted the phrase to mark what many described as the fulfilment of one of the protesters' key demands.

The expression soon appeared across thousands of posts, memes and reaction videos, becoming one of the day's most-used internet catchphrases.

Humour Has Been Central To The Protest Movement Throughout the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests, humour has remained a defining feature of the movement.

Alongside demonstrations and speeches, protesters have frequently used internet culture to amplify their message through reels, parody songs, dance videos and viral one-liners.

Many of these posts have spread widely online, often reaching audiences far beyond those following developments at protest sites.

The meme-driven approach has helped keep conversations around the movement active on social media while encouraging wider public participation through relatable internet trends.

Resignation Comes After Weeks Of Student Protests Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down after weeks of nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that emerged over the alleged examination leak controversy and demanded accountability from the Education Ministry.

His resignation marks one of the most significant developments since the protests began.

As the demonstrations gathered momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed protesting students through a video message that many social media users described as "Gen Z-coded."

Instead of a traditional political address, the video incorporated internet-style references, conversational language and a tone that several users said was aimed at connecting with younger audiences.