Three months after legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away following a heart attack, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor got emotional while giving a heartfelt tribute to him during an event in Gurugram.

Sonam broke down in tears during a ramp walk at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 on Saturday. She also greeted the audience with folded hands. For the event, Sonam wore a white outfit under a heavily embellished long ivory jacket. She tied her hair and added red flowers.

The fashion had show paid homage to Rohit with a special runway presentation that featured sixty-three prominent figures from various fields. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actor Eesha Gupta, actor Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse also walked the ramp to pay tribute to the late fashion designer, reported Hindustan Times.

Several videos of her crying on the ramp emerged on social media platforms.

In one of the videos shared by Vural Bhayani on Instagram, he wrote, “Sonam Kapoor burst into tears remembering late fashion designer Rohit Bal.”

Sonam pens note for Rohit: Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted a bunch of her photos and videos. She wrote, “An honour to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure. Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring—celebrating a designer who was, and always will be, an icon.”

Rohit Bal's death: Earlier on November 1, 2024, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the passing away of Rohit Bal. He breathed his last at the age of 63.

“He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations,” FDCI stated on the official Instagram handle.

“His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world,” stated FDCI.

“Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend,” added the fashion design council.

Suffering from a heart ailment and Rohit Bal was in 2023 even admitted to the intensive care unit. In 2010, he had undergone an emergency angioplasty. But in 0 months after his health scare, he made a comeback in October 2024. He presented his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale where Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper.