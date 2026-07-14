Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: 3 Idiots fame Omi Vaidya extends support - 'Don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die'| Watch

US-based Indian actor Omi Vaidya, known for playing ‘Chatur’ in Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, has extended support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over a host of issues including NEET paper leaks.

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The main demand of the protest, started by Cockroach Janta Party, is resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Funsukh Wangdu, the character played by Aamir Khan in 2009 blockbuster Bollywood comedy, was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. Khan played Ladadkh-based engineer Wangdu in the movie.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk loses muscle mass as pressure mounts to end fast

Invoking the film's beloved character Funsukh Wangdu, Vaidya, in a social media message, urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health and the issues he is protesting over.

The actor's appeal came on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike, on Tuesday, 14 July, when Wangchuk's health had further deteriorated, according to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Dipke said Wangchuk has begun losing muscle mass and is experiencing ‘immense pain’ as his fast continues. "Day 17 of Sonam Sir's Hunger-Strike. He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast," Dipke wrote.

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In the now-viral video, Vaisya who is now based in Los Angeles, introducing himself as "Chatur from 3 Idiots" before making an emotional appeal.

"I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up," he said.

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Vaidya reminded viewers that Aamir Khan's character, Funsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk.

"Did you know that Funsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character," he said.

This is a pretty important thing: Vaidya Vaidya called Wangchuk a ‘humble and a pretty impressive person who had achieved ’some incredible stuff' and also urged people to learn more about him.

"Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing," he added.

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Vaidya said Wangchuk was raising concerns over education, Ladakh's autonomy and environmental issues. "Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die," he said, urging people to take a moment from their daily lives to understand the issues at hand.

Wangchuk has refused to call off the hunger strike and instead questioned the Centre's unwillingness to engage in talks. Dipke quoted Wangchuk as saying: "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won't even have a dialogue."

Wangchuk, 59, has lost 8.25 kg, his blood sugar levels have repeatedly fallen below 70 mg/dL (normal fasting levels are around 100 mg/dL), and he is experiencing constant dizziness, severe muscle loss and visible weakness, with his rib cage now clearly visible, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Monday.

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The latest health update of Wangchuk comes a day after a group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, appealed to protesters on indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to call off their fast, while extending full support to their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The statement also appealed to the people of Delhi to participate in the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also urged Wangchuk to end his fast.

The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

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About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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