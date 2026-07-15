Sonam Wangchuk is 'stupid': Social media post goes viral amid hunger strike; and, it's no insult

“I genuinely think Sonam Wangchuk is stupid,” started a social media post. But, before you jump to conclusions, read the rest of the post. The first sentence itself is smeared with deep sarcasm. The rest of the post clarifies the stance.

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“Who in their right mind builds schools in the Himalayas, invents artificial glaciers so farmers don’t die of thirst, wins international awards, inspires a movie that made crores, and then spends their life going on hunger strikes for a country that detains them under terrorism laws for 170 days as a thank you. Genuinely stupid behaviour,” says the post.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Why Congress keeps its distance from CJP protest

“Meanwhile, our judicial system is busy giving bail to people who probably shouldn’t have it, detaining people who definitely shouldn’t be detained, and a High Court judge recently said something about removing clothes forcefully and having fun with a wife that I genuinely cannot repeat without my brain short-circuiting,” the post further says.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the reason for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike to protest against irregularities in the NEET examination and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike for over 18 days, during which his health has rapidly deteriorated. 3 Why is there a public interest litigation regarding Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed to seek urgent medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk, as his health has significantly declined during the hunger strike. 4 What support has Sonam Wangchuk received during his protest? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has received support from various political leaders, academics, and activists, who have urged him to end his hunger strike while calling for a dialogue with the government. 5 What are the potential consequences if Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continues? ⌵ If Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, there is concern that he could face severe health risks, including potential death, highlighting the urgent need for government dialogue.

“This is the country where Sonam Wangchuk is the problem. Where students get their exam papers leaked and nobody resigns. Where a 57 year old man starving himself for 17 days is less newsworthy than a Bollywood actor’s airport look. This country, Indian judiciary and government is seriously broken. And right now something is very, very broken,” the post adds.

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Also Read | Zeenat Aman urges govt to engage with Sonam Wangchuk as his health worsens

“Happy 15th August in advance. The flags are already being ironed,” the post concludes, hinting at the sinister possibility of Sonam Wangchuk’s death due to the hunger strike.

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Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk is the inspiration behind 3 Idiots’ Phunsukh Wangdu, played by Aamir Khan. However, the maverick scientist’s identity extends far beyond that.

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Wangchuk, 18 days into his hunger strike, could die within 48 hours, according to a recent PIL. The reformer from Ladakh is protesting outside Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The chilling PIL claims his death would bring "great shame" upon India, globally.

According to multiple reports, Wangchuk has already shed a staggering 8.5 kg during his desperate protest. His blood pressure has reportedly plummeted to a worrying 109/70 reading.

Despite mounting support from academics, actors and opposition politicians, there hasn’t been any response from the one that matters the most: the government. The petition accuses officials of treating him like a "hardcore criminal" or "terrorist". His protest started on 28 June, targeting the explosive NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

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Wangchuk joined the protest initiated by the Cockroach Janta Party. CJP, which activist Abhijeet Dipke started as a satirical political movement, has reached serious avenues over the last few weeks.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.