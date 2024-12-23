Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Sonic 3 Release Date: Bigger than Mufasa The Lion King in North America; when will it hit the theatres in India?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earned $62 million globally in its opening weekend, surpassing expectations and outpacing the first film. It opened ahead of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. Check when it will be released in India.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, popularly known as Sonic 3, has made a strong start globally, earning $62 million (over 527 crore) from 3,761 theatres in North America during its opening weekend.

Ben Schwartz is the voice behind Sonic, Keanu Reeves is behind Shadow the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik.

The movie has outperformed initial expectations of $55-$60 million and even surpassed the first Sonic movie’s $58 million 493 crore) opening in 2020, as per Variety. While it fell slightly short of the sequel’s $72 million ( 612 crore) debut in 2022, the third film has already secured its place as a holiday season hit.

In the US, Sonic 3 opened ahead of Disney’s much-hyped prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned $35 million ( 297 crore), far below its expected $50 million ( 425 crore) debut in the US. Sonic’s stronger-than-expected performance is attributed to positive reviews and strong audience responses.

According to Paramount’s domestic distribution president Chris Aronson, the decision to release the film in December was strategic, aiming to capitalise on a favourable holiday window. He expressed confidence in the franchise’s growing popularity and ability to dominate the holiday box office.

Fans in India are eagerly awaiting Sonic’s return to the big screen. The franchise, based on the iconic video game character, has become a favourite among Indian audiences for its mix of thrilling action, light-hearted comedy and nostalgic appeal.

Sonic 3 release date in India

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theatres across India on January 3, 2025, as per BookMyShow. With its January 3 release, Sonic 3 aims to kickstart the new year with a bang. The film, the third instalment in the popular Sonic franchise, promises action, humour, and adventure for fans of all ages.

The previous two films in the franchise were major box-office successes in India. Sonic 3 is expected to follow suit, drawing families and fans of the beloved blue hedgehog to theatres.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
