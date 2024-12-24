‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Tops ‘Lion King’ in Franchise Face-Off

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, from Paramount Global’s film studio, was Hollywood’s highest grossing film last weekend with $60.1 million in ticket sales in the US and Canada. The results beat Walt Disney Co.’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which debuted to $35.4 million.

(Bloomberg) -- Sonic the Hedgehog 3, from Paramount Global’s film studio, was Hollywood’s highest grossing film last weekend with $60.1 million in ticket sales in the US and Canada. The results beat Walt Disney Co.’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which debuted to $35.4 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sonic’s performance was below forecasts for at least $70 million in ticket sales from industry tracker Box Office Pro. Mufasa also underperformed with estimates going into the weekend of at least $50 million. Mufasa did better internationally, with an additional $87.2 million coming from those markets, according to Disney.

Paramount has been investing in its kids properties under co-Chief Executive Officer Brian Robbins. The two previous Sonic films, based on the Sega Corp. video-game franchise, have generated over $725 million combined at the box office and $180 million in home entertainment sales, according to the studio. Paramount is working on a fourth film in the series scheduled for 2027. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mufasa’s second-place finish raises questions about the future of The Lion King franchise. The first picture in 1994 was part of a renaissance in Disney’s animation division and was adapted into a long-running Broadway musical, TV shows and video games. A 2019 version using photo-realistic animation grossed more than $1.66 billion worldwide.

The latest film is a prequel, telling the story of an orphaned lion who grows up to lead the pride. It scored just 57% approval among professional reviewers on RottenTomatoes.com, with one critic calling it “nothing more than two hours of pretty vistas." Audiences scored it more highly.

The less-than-stellar opening for Mufasa pauses Disney’s winning streak, which has seen the studio put out a string of hits this year including Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine and Moana 2. This week, Disney is releasing A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic from subsidiary Searchlight Pictures starring Timothee Chalamet as the famous American songwriter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Year-to-date the domestic box office is down about 4% to $8.3 billion from the same period in 2023, according to data from Comscore Inc.

(Updates with final weekend totals.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}