Sonu Sood comes to the rescue again, offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran war

Bollywood actor-producer Sonu Sood is back with another act of kindness. This time, the actor has offered help to those stuck in Dubai amid the escalating situation in West Asia due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

Aerial attacks in the Middle East commenced for a sixth day on Thursday after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship and Iran threatened the destruction of military and economic infrastructure across the region.

Fighter jets could be heard overhead Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

In a latest tweet, Sood offered safe and free accommodation to the stranded Dubai travellers, irrespective of their nationality – “Just humanity”.

The actor's latest initiative is in collaboration with Dugasta Properties, a Dubai property developer for whom Sood serves as brand India ambassador.

“War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai,” Sood said. “If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity.”

He asked the people who need help to message him on Instagram or reach out to Dugasta Properties directly.

The West Asia conflict The conflict has entered day 6 on Thursday after the US and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran on Wednesday. The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the conflict, was postponed.

The conflict began on Saturday when the US and Israel launched the war targeting Iran's leadership, missile arsenal and nuclear program, while suggesting that toppling the government is a goal.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the top US military commander in the Middle East, said American forces have damaged Iran's air defences and taken out ballistic missiles, launchers and drones.

US and Israeli military officials said launches from Iran have declined as the war has progressed. Still, explosions sounded early on Thursday in Israel, which said its defensive systems were moving to intercept Iranian missiles.

Iran fired on Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel as the conflict spiralled. Turkiye said NATO defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it entered Turkiye's airspace.

At least 1,045 people have been killed in Iran, the country's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. Eleven people have died in Israel. Six US troops have been killed.

The death toll has exceeded 70 in Lebanon, where the health ministry and the state news agency on Wednesday and Thursday reported separate strikes.

The conflict has disrupted the supply of the world's oil and gas, snarled international shipping and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.

Sonu Sood rooted for Rajpal Yadav Sonu Sood actively rooted for Rajpal Yadav, who was lodged in Tihar jail in cheque bounce cases, amounting to almost ₹9 crore. Yadav was recently granted interim bail.

Several industry figures, including Salman Khan, reportedly stepped forward to offer financial support to the actor-comedian.

However, during a recent interaction with SCREEN, Yadav responded to Sood’s recent comment about “offering him work” and said, “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work…”

Sonu also responded to Yadav's comment and told HTCity that he was happy for him. “I didn’t say he needs work. I said ‘Sign him and pay advances because he deserves it’,” he added.

