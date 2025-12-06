Sonu Sood urges passengers to be kind to staff amid IndiGo fiasco: ‘They're carrying the weight too…’

Amid a massive disruption at IndiGo, causing nearly 1,000 flights to be cancelled and multiple delays, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has requested passengers to be kind to the staff.

The actor emphasised that the IndiGo staff is also carrying the weight of cancellations, and shouting at them won't solve anything.

“A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them,” Sood said in an X post.

In the video message, Sonu Sood shared that his family members were also on the receiving end of the IndiGo disruption and had spent nearly 8 hours at the airport.

However, he said, he felt very bad for the staff “because the kind of anger people had, the kind of frustration people had, they were taking it out on them.” “They were shouting at them, abusing them… I really felt very bad.”

The actor said he agreed that having your flight get delayed or cancelled, especially when you have some urgent work, is frustrating, but urged IndiGo passengers to understand that “the person standing in front of you at the counter is not responsible for the delay or cancellation of the flight.”

“He or she is also an employee, just like all of us. They are also stuck there for the last so many hours, without food, without water, listening to everyone’s frustration and anger,” Sood noted.

“So please, next time when your flight gets delayed or cancelled, don’t get angry at the person standing at the counter. Be a little polite, talk to them with a smile, cooperate with them,” he urged. Sood said things get resolved much faster if you're kind.

He, however, ended his message with a note to IndiGo — “IndiGo, please look into the matter and try to resolve it as soon as possible, because a lot of people are suffering. Thank you.”

IndiGo meltdown IndiGo operates around 2,300 flights a day and has been cancelling hundreds of flights over the last four days as it struggles to secure an adequate crew to operate its widespread and dense network.

