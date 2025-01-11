Sookshmadarshini OTT release: The Mollywood film starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh released in theatres on November 22 and has now made its digital debut. MC Jithin directorial is streaming on OTT platform from January 11. The movie made a massive opening and collected ₹1.55 crore in India on its first day in theatres.

About the movie The black comedy mystery thriller film Sookshmadarshini was released in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The mystery thriller shot in Kerala emerged as one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Also Read | Top 10 Irrfan Khan movies to watch on OTT to celebrate his birthday

Alongside Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in the lead, its star cast features Sidharth Bharathan, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Merin Philip and Manohari Joy in key roles.

In the film, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh plays the role of Priya and Basil Joseph as Manuel. The plot revolves around a homemaker, Priya, who lives with her husband Anthony and their daughter Kani. As Priya seeks employment, the new owner of Grace Bakers Manuel moves into the neighbourhood where Priya's family resides. Suspicious of Manuel's intentions, Priya decides to track him, which leads her to uncover some dark truths.

Where to watch Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s film Sookshmadarshini on OTT? Sookshmadarshini is streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB, jointly scripted Sookshmadarshini. Meanwhile, Christo Xavier composed the songs for the film. Produced under the banner AVA Productions and Happy Hours Entertainment, the film grossed ₹56 crore worldwide, according to Koimoi.

Also Read | Ram Charan-Kiara Advani movie Game Changer earns THIS amount on Day 2