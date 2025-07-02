Sophie Cunningham twerks her heart out after Indiana Fever's first Commissioner’s Cup win; watch

The Indiana Fever weren’t just playing for a trophy - they were playing for history. And when they sealed their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title with a commanding 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx, the celebration that followed said it all. According to TMZ, inside the locker room, the mood turned electric. Players danced, laughed, and popped champagne, live-streaming the entire moment. At the heart of it was Sophie Cunningham.

The 28-year-old guard, who dropped 13 points in the final, was seen dancing in front of a teammate’s Instagram Live, twerking to cheers and laughs. The clip quickly caught fire online.

What did Indiana Fever win? It was a big night for the team - and not just for the bragging rights. With the Commissioner’s Cup win, players are set to split a $500,000 prize pool. So when the final buzzer went off, the real party began.

Even Caitlin Clark, who missed the game due to injury, made sure she didn’t miss the fun. As her teammate Sydney Colson entered the locker room, Clark snuck up and doused her with champagne. The moment, caught on video, had teammates cracking up.

There were lighter moments too - like the locker room playlist sparking debate. At one point, Clark asked for Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club to be skipped. The banter, the beats, and the bubbly made for a night the Fever won’t forget.

Sophie Cunningham in the spotlight Cunningham is quickly becoming a fan favourite. Last month, she drew attention for stepping in during a heated moment against Connecticut, confronting Jacy Sheldon after Clark took a hard foul.

That on-court fire, combined with Tuesday’s locker room energy, is cementing her place in the league’s spotlight.

The Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup win is a milestone. For a team that’s still rebuilding and developing young talent, this tournament victory sends a clear message - they’re coming into their own.

With momentum building and players like Cunningham and Clark at the centre of it, Indiana’s season just got a lot more exciting.

FAQs Q1. What is the Commissioner’s Cup?

It’s a mid-season tournament in the WNBA.

Q2. How much did Indiana Fever win?

The winning team splits a prize pool of $500,000.