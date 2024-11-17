An old video of Nayanthara apologizing to Dhanush is going viral on social media, following the recent buzz around her open letter to the actor. The old video is from 2016's Filmfare Award where the Nayanthara had won the Best Actress award for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film was directed by her now husband Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films. Notably, the current clash between the two is also about the same film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While receiving the award, Nayanthara mentioned that Dhanush hated her performance in the film and apologised to him on stage. She added that she would probably “make it better next time."

"Thank you Dhanush for initiating NRD and I have to say I am sorry also. Dhanush absolutely hated my performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Sorry Dhanush for disappointing you with my performance. I'll probably make it better next time," she said. The video also captured Dhanush, who was seated in the audience, laughing at her candid apology.

Nayanthara Dhanush clash: What happened On November 16, Nayanthara penned an open letter to fellow actor Dhanush for ‘blocking’ the use of film footage in her Netflix documentary. She also accused the filmmaker of harbouring a personal grudge against her and husband Vignesh Shivan. In her letter, she also added that it was a 'low' move to demand ₹10 crore for use of a three-second snippet of songs from the film.

The Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, scheduled to stream on November 18, offers an insight into Nayanthara's professional and personal life, including her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

After Nayanthara's open letter, her husband, director Vignesh Shivan also took to his Instragram story and shared the ₹10 crore clip that wants to be taken down from our Netlfix documentary. While sharing the clip, Shivan captioned, "#SpreadLove. In another story, he also shared picture of the legal notice.

Vignesh Shivan's Instragram story