'Sorry for you, Irfan Pathan': Former cricketer's Happy Holi wish gets strong reactions on social media

Irfan Pathan, the former cricketer shared Holi greetings on Choti Holi, 3 March. As the nation celebrates the festival of colour with vigour and enthusiasm his greeting caught the attention of eagle-eyed internet users. He posted a video clip of him celebrating the festival with friends which has gone viral.

The caption to the video posted on X states, “May you have the brightest & colourful Holi. Happy Holi everyone.”

Watch viral video here:

Social Media Reaction This clip drew strong reaction from social media users. A user wrote, "Why is Irfan Pathan getting hate for wishing Holi?" as she shared a comment thread.

Another user remarked, "Love the energy in this video! 🌈 Wishing you and your family a Holi filled with as much joy and color as this celebration. Happy Holi, Irfan sir." A third user stated, "I’m sorry for you Mr. Irfan Pathan….You’ve to do it to prove them your loyalty…."

A fourth user said, “Happy Holi to India's most dashing all-rounder who gave us moments which we will never forget....”

A fifth user comment read, “Field ka fighter, festival ka brightener 😄Happy Holi.”

More about Irfan Pathan Born 27 October 1984 in Baroda, Gujarat, Irfan Pathan grew up in a humble family in Vadodara. He tied the knot with Jeddah-based model, Safa Baig, on 4 February 2016, in Mecca. The two have two sons.

The 41-year-old former Indian cricketer was a bowling all-rounder. Irfan Pathan cemented his position in the team as a fast-medium swing and seam bowler. He was a member of the cricket team when India won the inaugural 2007 ICC Twenty20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015. The left-arm medium-fast bowler made his acting debut in the 2022 Indian film Cobra.

Cricket icons at Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding bash Arjun Tendulkar is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok on 5 March. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali hosted a grand pre-wedding function in Mumbai on 3 March which was attended by Irfan Pathan, his wife Safa. Irfan Pathan's brother and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, and his wife Afreen also attended the pre-wedding bash.

Other high-profile guests and cricket icons who joined the Tendulkar family in the celebrations, included Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Sara Baig, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech and Ravi Shastri. Adding more glamour to the evening, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his family also attended the event.

