Abhinav Arora, popularly known as Bal Sant, 's Instagram account with more than 9 lakh followers remains unavailable, raising the possibility of the account being deleted. The reason behind the account's inaccessibility remains unclear.

The development comes amid a row over Arora allegedly carrying a CHRISTIAN DIOR bag worth ₹3 lakh while visiting Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

What is the DIOR bag row? On Wednesday, 10-year-old Abhinav Arora was seen carrying a designer DIOR bag worth over ₹3.1 lakh in a video shared on his Instagram handle from the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Bal Sant was holding on to his bag before he took the holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. The video sparked debate over the 10-year-old carrying a luxury bag.

Details of the ‘cotton and calfskin’ DIOR bag Abhinav Arora's alleged luxury bag costs around ₹3.1 lakh in India. Abhinav's bag was black in colour and made of canvas material with the signature diamond print. The official CHRISTIAN DIOR website describes this alleged bag as “black coated cotton canvas with CD diamond print and black smooth calfskin.”

Who is Abhinav Arora? ‘Bal Sant’ or Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi. He claimed that his spiritual journey began at the age of three. He has been popular on social media with more than 9 lakh followers on Instagram. Abhinav usually posts short videos on Hindutva and Lord Krishna's teachings.

Other controversies of Abhinav Arora Abhinav Arora is not new to controversies. He has often hit the headlines over the influence of social media on children. 'Bal sant’ is often trolled for faking it to gain publicity and for skipping school unlike the children of his age.

While speaking to ANI, Abhinav opened up about his struggles.

"I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to take exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav told ANI.

What did Abhinav Arora's father say? Abhinav Arora's father, Tarun Raj Arora, claimed that several YouTubers are trolling his son to increase their social media following.

"Trolling was going on social media for a long time, some people used to call Abhinav a stammerer. Some used to body shame, till this everything was fine but after that people started making false allegations about him, they started calling him fake. The trolling started happening in such a way that if any other person had been there, he/she would have gone into depression. Everything has a limit. These YouTubers are trolling him as a part of a conspiracy to increase their views and to earn money," Abhinav Arora's father told ANI.