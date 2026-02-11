Sorry Viral Video: Lithuanian singer's X Factor audition of Justin Bieber song trends globally with memes, reenactments

A video from a decade-old episode of X Factor Lithuania has unexpectedly become a viral sensation on social media, as Lithuanian singer Jonatanas Kazlauskas opens up about the story behind his now-trending performance of Justin Bieber’s hit Sorry.

The original performance dates back to 2015, when Jonatanas appeared on X Factor Lithuania to sing Sorry. In the clip, he can be seen struggling with the lyrics, awkwardly dancing and repeatedly saying “sorry” as he attempts to carry on. The judges’ reactions — ranging from hidden faces to sympathetic applause — only added to the amusement.

Uploaded to the official X Factor Lithuania YouTube channel on 4 January 2016, the video gained a modest following over the years, accumulating over 1.1 million views by 2026. However, it was not until late January this year that the audition returned to public attention.

A TikTok user posted the clip with the caption “Justin Bieber from ‘Temu’”, and within days it had been viewed millions of times and shared across platforms.

In recent weeks, fans have turned the performance into a meme phenomenon, often pairing the video with humorous captions like “Bro's just apologising” and remixes that transition from the awkward moment into unrelated clips — such as video game highlights or comedic reactions. Some creators have even made Accuracy Reenactment videos, where they recreate the scene in detail, while others compile the awkward moments into short viral edits.

Beyond the humour, the resurgence has also seen several of Jonatanas’s more polished performances from the same season resurface online. Users on Instagram and TikTok have posted these clips alongside the original, framing the trend as a sort of “redemption arc” that highlights his actual singing ability after the Sorry performance.

Jonatanas Talks About the Awkward Audition In a recent interview referenced by The Tab, Jonatanas explained that extreme stress and limited preparation time contributed to his struggles during the original audition. He said he had only a few days to learn the song and was overwhelmed to the point of being hospitalised with stress the week before his performance. “I got popular too fast,” he admitted, reflecting on the pressure he felt at the time.

Despite the awkward audition, Jonatanas was not eliminated immediately. Public votes kept him in the competition until the seventh week of the show, and he later performed other songs that were better received. “I had lots of people who like my performances before,” he said, noting that viewers continued to support him even after the Sorry moment.

The phenomenon reflects how social media can resurrect and reframe old moments in unexpected ways. A decade-old clip now resonates with a global audience, not because of its musical excellence, but because of its authenticity and relatability — a singer nervously trying to do his best under pressure.

While many viewers find the trend hilarious, others see a deeper connection in the awkwardness and generosity of Jonatanas’s efforts. As one meme creator commented, the Sorry performance becomes a symbol of trying, faltering and carrying on — something many find both funny and oddly uplifting.

